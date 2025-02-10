AFC Notes: Myles Garrett Trade Request, Duke Tobin, Bengals, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals ranked among the bottom in the league in several defensive categories last season, including No. 25 in yards allowed and No. 26 in points. Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said they are looking to “retool” on the defensive side this offseason after holding onto several players for too long.

“We’re going to have to retool defensively,” Tobin said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “My thoughts were we lined up with the majority of the guys on our defense that played with us in the Super Bowl. Three of our starting defensive linemen were Super Bowl starters for us. Both starting linebackers, one of the safeties, Cam Taylor-Britt, you know, and we had upgrades at other spots, and Mike Hilton, right? So, the majority of our defense is guys that have gotten us there before. That’s what we banked on. We ended up with, I think, the third highest payroll in the league, because we kept those guys together. And I think the expectation was keeping those guys together would net, and it didn’t. And maybe I needed to influx. Maybe I needed to change more of that going in, but we ran it back with a lot of guys, and it just didn’t come together, a lot of veteran guys, and that just happened, and it snowballed on us a little bit. The thing that we’re going to have to evaluate going into next year is who is going to play up to that and who isn’t. And we’re going to have to make changes there, and there’s going to have to be an influx of young players, and we’re going to have to reevaluate where the money is being spent, and how much is being spent on each position. And so that is the thing that we are going to do this offseason (is ask) is that money going where it needs to go?”

Tobin mentioned having “tough decisions” on players to retain or let go,

“How many top guys at every position can you pay on a team? And that’s what we’re going to have to decide,” Tobin said. “How much of that money gets funneled into the guys that really produced for us this year, and away from guys maybe that didn’t and those are tough decisions. There’s not a player in our locker room I don’t believe in. There is not a single player in our locker room that I don’t like and believe in and have a ton of respect for. But we’re gonna have to make some hard decisions as we move into next year, and the dynamic of who is making it and who isn’t, and where the young guys and where the new guys fit in, that’s what we’re going to have to decide. I was pleased with some of the new guys that got to play later in the season, especially on the defensive line.”

Tobin is encouraged by younger defensive linemen like Joseph Ossai and Kris Jenkins but wants to improve their pass rush next season.

“We had three young defensive linemen come in and play pretty well, and so that gives me hope going forward, and then we’re going to have to bolster that (group) for next year. We need more pass rush, but you got to get yourself in pass rush situations more than we did. You know, we had too many manageable third downs, so you got to get yourself in those positions more. You got to play with a lead. And playing with a lead means more than just scoring on offense, you have to get a couple stops on defense to really play with the lead, and we weren’t getting those stops. We weren’t putting ourselves in those pass rush situations enough to really cause havoc in that pass rush. But we need help on the interior defensive line. We need more pass rush, and we’re gonna have to evaluate how we played on the second and the third level, and who is going to be back for us and who isn’t?”

Browns

Browns DE Myles Garrett joined ESPN’s Countdown on Sunday morning to reaffirm his trade request and wish to play for a contender.

“Speaking with the management of the Browns, at this current time, I don’t feel like our future is aligned with winning right now,” Garrett said. “That’s what I’m looking forward to doing at this stage of my career. I have a lot of love for northeast Ohio and a community that brought me into the league. But I want to get to contending and winning playoff games and be in games like today.”

The Browns Christian Jones as their tight ends coach. ( are hiringas their tight ends coach. ( Mike Garafolo

Steelers

Cameron Wolfe reports that the Steelers are hiring former Raiders S coach Gerald Alexander as their new DB coach.