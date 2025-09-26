AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Zach Orr, Browns, Ravens

Browns

There was one instance in the Browns’ Week 3 win over the Packers where Green Bay lined up three players to block DE Myles Garrett, enabling second-round LB Carson Schwesinger to get a sack. Cleveland HC Kevin Stefanski points out that Garrett’s presence frees up the rest of their pass rushers.

“We feel like everybody can win,” Stefanski said, via PFT. “As you know, Myles Garrett gets a lot of attention. So, there are opportunities for other guys to win when they do want to slide to him or bring a tight end to them or bring a running back to them. Myles can still win in those situations, as we’ve seen, but it does free other guys up to have that one-on-one matchup or, you know, run a game with another player and win. So, they all play together, but having a deep group there allows us also to stay fresh throughout those games.”

Stefanski added that they play Garrett in multiple ways to impact how offenses operate.

“Every team goes into playing us and says we have to have a plan for No. 95 and like we talked about, it can be sliding to him all the time. It could be making sure there’s a tight end over there or running back,” Stefanski said. “That, you know is their prerogative, what they want to do. I guess the point is he plays through all that and we use him in a variety of ways and then it does, the impact that it has on the other players. It’s why he’s the defensive player of the year, just for perpetuity, in my opinion.”

Ravens

Ravens DB Kyle Hamilton said it’s unfair to put the team’s defensive woes on DC Zach Orr.

“It’s unfair to put all the blame on him when there’s 11 guys out there on the field that are playing their hearts off and he’s put us in the right positions,” Hamilton said, via ESPN. “It’s just a matter of us doing the right stuff. And that’s where I feel like the critiques of Zach or whatever coaches are unfair because he can’t go out there and play for us as much as he wants to. He can’t. So, it’s up to us to go out and get the job done. So, it’s not a Zach thing.”

Orr said he doesn’t listen to the chatter on social media.

“If you listen to that, and you pay attention to that, it can definitely affect you with your job and just in your regular life,” Orr said. “So, I just block out the noise, man. I am focusing on football. That’s what we talk about here and just focusing on getting better.”

Orr is confident in the personnel that the team has in the defensive room and challenged the group to turn their misfortune around.

“Unfortunately, it’s hit us again in this aspect, but what are we going to do about it?” Orr said. “You can either sulk and let it get you down and lay in it, or you [can] get up, pick yourself up and figure it out. The group of people we have in this organization and the group of people we have in that defensive room — we’re going to figure it out.”

Hamilton said that he respects Orr for not pointing fingers and said that his leadership will help the unit push forward.

“I think having a leader like that, you gain respect,” Hamilton said. “We’ve been through the fire last year and we’re going through it right now. I feel like Z.O. has said the same thing. We’re 1-2 and not where we want to be, but it’s a long year and it’s 14 more games. Hopefully we’re looking back on our 1-2 start and saying, ‘I can’t believe everybody’s making such a big deal about it.’”

Ravens

Ravens OC Todd Monken: “Hopefully we get TE Isaiah Likely back this week. He adds another tool for us.” (Jamison Hensley)

Ravens HC John Harbaugh on DL Nnamdi Madubuike (neck): “I’m concerned about it, but I’m not really in a position to comment on it right now. I haven’t been given the ‘OK’. He’s not going to play this week. We’re going to have to see going forward when [the Drs] know what they need to know.” (Jeff Zrebiec)