AFC Notes: Najee Harris, Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Following a 1-4 start, many around the league placed blame on the Bengals’ defense, especially after a loss where they allowed 41 points. After a get-right game against the Giants, Cincinnati CB DJ Turner mentioned their growing confidence after showing out on national TV.

“One hundred percent (frustration was building),” Turner said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “Sunday night, couldn’t have asked for a better stage and we had to show it. It definitely is a big deal.”

Bengals DE Sam Hubbard credited the rotation of players which allowed them to stay fresh and dominate throughout the game.

“We came in waves,” Hubbard added. “We were able to stay fresh. You saw the rotation. That really goes a long way because when we are out there fresh, we are able to make plays. I know when we were down a lot of guys we were kind of in survival mode getting beat up. Too tired to do anything but just be out there. Having the guys back is what an NFL defensive line looks like.”

Browns

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Browns are the first team in 10 years to score under 20 points in each of its first six games of the season.

Cleveland HC Kevin Stefanski called RB Jerome Ford week-to-week with a hamstring injury. (Zac Jackson)

called RB week-to-week with a hamstring injury. (Zac Jackson) Stefanski also committed to QB Deshaun Watson as the starter: “I think Deshaun gives us the best chance to win. Continues to give us the best chance to win.” (Chris Easterling)

as the starter: “I think Deshaun gives us the best chance to win. Continues to give us the best chance to win.” (Chris Easterling) Amidst rumors, Stefanski was asked if ownership is forcing him to keep playing Watson: “We have a good dialogue about all things with this team with myself, Andrew (Berry), ownership…but when it comes to football, it’s my decision.” (Jackson)

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said that the team’s rejuvenated ground game was a collective effort.

“It was a collective effort,” Tomlin said, via ESPN. “Not only the bigs but the perimeter people, and obviously Naj and everyone else, but I just thought anytime you have a run output like that, it’s not an individual, it is a collective. That breakout run, I think [Pat Freiermuth] sealed the corner and allowed him to go. When I look at it, I just felt the collective energy and effort that was necessary.”

Steelers DB DeShon Elliott said that Harris ran like he did when he was in college.

“I told him after the game. I said, that’s the Najee Harris I saw at Alabama,” Elliott said. “Tote that [ball] like that. He’s been playing well, being physical, so I believe in our run game we just got to keep going, keep getting better.”

Harris added that the team needs to continue to get their hands dirty and play unselfishly.

“If you want to be efficient on both passing and running, you got to get there and block,” Harris said. “There’s a dirty part of everybody’s job. For us it’s pass protection, getting a 4-yard run or just doing things like that, and for the receivers it’s getting there and blocking. Sometimes you got to block a D-end and you’re not sized up well, but you just getting something on him creates a bigger play. So I think that when we go on film and we see that, that’s just going to be something to build upon.“