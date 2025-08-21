AFC Notes: Najee Harris, Tyree Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Jordan Schultz notes the Broncos’ coaching staff “loves what they’ve seen” from WR Troy Franklin entering the second year of his career and looks poised for a larger role this season.

Schultz notes that Franklin is showing an understanding of his position, has toughness, and strong hands.

Chargers

Chargers RB Najee Harris has been out since suffering an eye injury from a July 4 fireworks mishap. Los Angeles HC Jim Harbaugh didn’t have an update on Harris when asked about his availability: “When Najee’s ready to play he’ll be ready to play. To take it past today would be going over the legal limit.” (Kris Rhim)

Harbaugh added that WR Tre' Harris is dealing with "some tightness" and didn't practice on Thursday.

Raiders

Raiders DE Tyree Wilson is entering the third year of his career and is still looking to break through as a starter. Wilson feels like he’s playing “faster” going into 2025.

“I mean, y’all watch the tape, just like I do,” Wilson said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I feel like I’m playing faster, way more fluid than I have been before. And it’s going to continue to get better.”

Raiders LB Elandon Roberts said Wilson is playing at a high speed in practice.

“We see it day in and day out in practice,” Roberts said. “(Wilson is) just playing with game speed.”

Wilson said he’s being more reactive on the field and has been fine-tuning his technique this offseason.

“Don’t think, just go and react to whatever shows up in front of you,” Wilson said. “It’s more just working on craft now. Getting the right technique.”