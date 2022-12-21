AFC Notes: Nick Foles, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- Colts’ interim HC Jeff Saturday believes that starting veteran QB Nick Foles gives them the best chance to win going forward: “Think the world of Matt … but ultimately I think that Nick gives us the best chance to win.” (George Bremer)
- Saturday added they will continue to re-evaluate the quarterback position on a week-to-week basis and hopes Foles “leaves no doubt” in Monday’s game: “Hopefully (Foles) plays well enough it leaves no doubt.” (Bremer)
- Saturday thinks that Foles running the offense will challenge teams downfield: “We have to get teams out of playing their safeties at 7 yards.” (Kevin Bowen)
- Colts ST coordinator Bubba Ventrone said that he aspires to become a head coach in the NFL: “I do aspire to be a head coach at some point.” (Nate Atkins)
- The Colts hosted three running backs for workouts on Tuesday including Nate McCrary, Jaylen Samuels and Aaron Shampklin. (Aaron Wilson)
- Of that group, Shampklin signed to the practice squad.
Jaguars
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Jaguars LT Cam Robinson (meniscus) is scheduled to undergo surgery and faces a three- to four-month recovery.
- The Jaguars ruled out OLB Travon Walker (ankle) and DT Foley Fatukasi (ankle) from Thursday’s game. (Mark Long)
- The Jaguars worked out LB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Jaguars hosted OT Bobby Massie for a workout on Tuesday. (Wilson)
Texans
- The following players did not participate in the Texans’ practice on Tuesday: WR Nico Collins (foot), OG Kenyon Green (ankle), DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (illness), and LT Laremy Tunsil (illness). (Brooks Kubena)
- Texans OC Pep Hamilton said using Jeff Driskel and Davis Mills in a two-quarterback system was initially an “experiment” but now considers it a part of their offense: “We hope it will limit the potential looks we will see.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Hamilton added he’s been encouraged by WR Amari Rodgers in their offense: “He showed ability to create yards and make his own plays.” (Wilson)
