AFC Notes: Nik Bonitto, Ashton Jeanty, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos LB Nik Bonitto spoke about facing more double teams from opposing offenses as his reputation as an elite pass rusher continues to build after last season’s 13.5 sacks.

“I felt like I made it almost until the end of season last year, and then I started to see more chips, a few more double teams,” Bonitto said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “I sort of expect people to take that approach right away this year. Which is good, look at our defense, more attention anywhere is less attention somewhere else … we just all will make plays.”

Bonitto noted that he came into training camp eight pounds heavier than normal and said that the extra weight felt good, even if it means that HC Sean Payton could limit his workload to conserve stamina.

“I tried it in the spring when we worked because I wanted to see how it felt,” Bonitto said. “I was still quick, so I’ve kept it there throughout camp so far. That and I’ve looked at the film, see how guys around the league deal with all of the chips and double teams. I know it’s coming.”

“I don’t mind that discussion at all,” Bonitto added when asked about having his workload limited. “I want to be as fresh as possible when I’m in and as effective as I can be. I feel like we have such a good room with so many guys, we can swarm. We can all be effective, so I don’t mind having that discussion with [the coaches]. It’s about winning, it’s about our defense making havoc.”

As for a future contract extension, Bonitto wants to remain in Denver and will leave the negotiations to his agent.

“When I’m on the field, I don’t think about it at all,” Bonitto said. “I want to be ready to play no matter the situation, whether the contract is done or the contract is not done. I don’t want to be a liability ever; I want to perform and help us win games. I leave it all to my agent, but 100%, I know something will eventually get done. … This defense is where I want to be.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid doesn’t listen to the outside noise that suggests the team’s title window may be closing.

“You understand because there were so many close games, but that’s the National Football League, so I was proud of the guys and how they handled those,” Reid told Kay Adams. “When it’s all said, it’s winning the game. We have winners, and they figured it out. I was proud of them for that. We don’t listen to all the noise. If you do that, you’re gonna go crazy and then you’re not gonna have fun, right? I don’t care about the noise. Let’s go win the game.”

Raiders Raiders HC Pete Carroll called rookie RB Ashton Jeanty “tough as hell” in his postgame press conference after Jeanty suffered a stinger on the opening drive but pushed forward to have a strong performance. “It was definitely today for sure,” Jeanty said. “It takes time as a rookie to gain that confidence. I’m here. I’ve arrived and it’s time to keep going and make plays for this team.”