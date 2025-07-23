AFC Notes: Nik Bonitto, George Karlaftis, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos LB Nik Bonitto said during a recent media appearance that the team’s appearance in the playoffs this past season has kept him hungry heading into the 2025 season.

“Honestly, I feel like it’s made me hungrier,” Bonitto told Jim Rome. “Now that I’ve kind of got a taste, having a really good season and everything that comes with that, I feel like I’ve attacked this offseason the hungriest I have. I’m really looking forward to getting back out there and seeing how much I’ve grown with all the training and stuff.”

“I feel like it was a bunch of things, whether it was my preparation — each year I’m taking things and I’m learning more things, whether it’s from veterans and guys around me and continuing to add more, whether it’s film session, weight room, practice habits, things like that,” Bonitto added on his breakout season. “And just as far as on the field, not to say it’s easy, but when you’re with a bunch of selfless guys like the guys I’m rushing with, everybody eats. It’s just a matter of dialing into the game plan and rushing together. I feel like, not only for myself, but you know that’s why everybody had a really good year in the D-tackle room and the edge room.” Along with his pass-rushing partner, former Ohio State LB Jonathon Cooper, Bonitto believes that they can spread positivity and competition in the locker room. “Me and Coop have always kinda pushed each other,” Bonitto added. “We’ve always kinda reminded ourselves of the goals we came in with in the league. We’re always a competitive group with me and him and just pushing each other every day since I came in as a rookie. Kinda instilling that type of competition with the younger guys in the room, as well. It’s always a healthy competition and a brotherhood between me and him, and I’m glad with how it’s going, we’re spreading it onto the younger guys and making it such a competitive room where everybody wants to be great.”

Bonitto was asked about the edge rusher market: “The edge market is kind of crazy right now, just knowing that everybody’s getting big deals and it’s only getting bigger and bigger. Luckily for me, I’m in a good position right now where the market is kind of in my favor.” (Chris Tomasson)

Chargers

Chargers WR Quentin Johnston believes the team has the personnel needed to fill in the gaps after WR Mike Williams‘ unexpected retirement.

“At this point, just treating it like the next man up,” Johnston said, via PFT. “Him leaving was unexpected, but at the same time, we just gotta fill in the blank and keep moving.”

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh said Williams’ retirement wasn’t expected and did not rule out signing another receiver. (Kris Rhim)

Harbaugh said RB Najee Harris is doing everything he can to return to the field but isn't sure if he will be back for training camp. (Rhim)

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid congratulated EDGE rusher George Karlaftis on his extension and said that he’s one of the team’s marquee players.

“That’s a great thing,” Reid said, via PFT. “And he’s a heck of a player, and he’s done a great job here, and he’s profited from that. Our team also profits from him being around, so it’s a win-win there. He is a relentless player, I mean that’s what you get with George,” Reid added. “He’s smart; relentless. You can trust and know that he is reliable, so you can trust that he is going to be there and do the right things and go 100 miles an hour doing them. Very well respected that way.”