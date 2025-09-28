AFC Notes: Nnamdi Madubuike, Shedeur Sanders, Browns, Ravens

Browns

Browns fifth-round QB Shedeur Sanders believes that he’s better than some of the quarterbacks who are currently starting.

“I know for sure, I know if you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I’m capable of doing better than that,” Sanders said, via PFT.

Sanders added that he’s ready to go and can’t control when he gets on the field.

“I don’t think playing or not playing is in my hands,” Sanders said. “If things happen, things pan out where I play, then I’ll be out there and I’ll be ready to play. I’m ready to play right now.”

Browns RB coach Duce Staley said the quick start for second-round RB Quinshon Judkins is proof of how quickly he grasped the offense in the spring, as he didn’t practice at all in training camp. (Scott Petrak)

Staley added he expects fourth-round RB Dylan Sampson to eventually work more into the rotation and make for a "1-2-3 punch" with Judkins and veteran RB Jerome Ford. (Petrak)

Browns DB Donovan McMillon was fined $4,685 for a facemask.

Ravens

Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike missed Week 3 with a neck injury, but HC John Harbaugh isn’t concerned about it being a long-term issue.

“I would say I am concerned about it,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “But I’m not really in a position to comment on it right now. I haven’t been given the OK to comment on it at this point.”

Harbaugh added that they’ve already ruled Madubuike out for Week 4 against the Chiefs.

“So, he’s not going to play this week, I can tell you that,” Harbaugh said. “And we’re going to have to see going forward when they know what they need to know.”

Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh said their defense is keeping a “next man up mentality.”

“Obviously, he’s a guy that we need and is dominant,” Oweh said. “I feel bad, but it’s the next man up mentality. We’d be doing him a disservice if we were out here not playing hard.”

Ravens DB TJ Tampa was fined $6,303 for a facemask.

The Ravens allowed 426 total yards in their 38-30 loss to the Lions in Week 3. Baltimore CB Marlon Humphrey expressed frustration with their defense, saying Detroit was able to do everything they wanted.

“We’re just not very good,” Humphrey said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “They did whatever they wanted to do all night.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh pinpointed their run defense’s struggles.

“I’m not going to be able to give you the biggest problem,” Harbaugh said. “The biggest problem is we didn’t play good run defense. We didn’t do it, and it’s not going to be good enough. There’s nobody in that locker room that thinks that’s good enough. That’s disappointing. That’s bad run defense, and that’s not who we are. It cannot be who we are. It’s not going to be acceptable, and it has to be better.”

Ravens S Kyle Hamilton mentioned that their run defense has typically been very good in his four-year career.

“It’s definitely not where we want it to be,” Hamilton said. “No excuses can be made at this point. If it’s not one thing, it’s another. We just have to patch everything up right now. Our run defense, it’s been pretty good the whole time I’ve been here, but when a team runs the ball like that, it just demoralizes you more than passing the ball. They’re challenging you mentally (and) physically, so it’s on us as a defense just to put that fire out ASAP, and we didn’t do that.”