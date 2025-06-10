AFC Notes: Omarion Hampton, Bo Nix, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos CEO Greg Penner said he’s impressed with QB Bo Nix and is expecting him to take another step forward in 2025.

“I was incredibly impressed with Bo both on and off the field,” Penner said, via Broncos Wire. “It never seemed like any moment was too big for him. We had some big moments this year. He battled throughout games and never saw him give up or let up, even when things were not going our way. He’s got all the physical traits that you need to be a great quarterback. Mentally, he is sharp. The players respond to him. His teammates love him. In terms of the offseason, he’s an incredibly hard worker and loves studying tape, being in the gym and that will serve him well this offseason as he builds for the future. I know he will be better next year.”

Chargers

The Chargers selected RB Omarion Hampton with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Regional scout James MacPherson called Hampton an “elite player,” and they were hoping he fell to them in the first round.

“You hope,” MacPherson said, via Eric Smith of the team’s site. “But there was no certainty and no guarantee because other teams are looking at the same film and same things we’re looking at. I felt like he was an elite player, and those guys usually go early.”

Many of the Chargers’ decision-makers, like GM Joe Hortiz, HC Jim Harbaugh, and assistant GM Chad Alexander, met at a restaurant before the draft to discuss potential outcomes. Alexander recalls Hortiz realizing Hampton was their guy.

“We were at the restaurant and I was thinking, ‘OK, how can I tell Joe this?’ But he actually brought Hampton up on the way home first,” Alexander said. “I was dropping him off back at the facility and said, ‘I think it’s going to be Hampton.’ We all just loved him.”

MacPherson first caught eye of Hampton while he was a true freshman and North Carolina.

“He was a true freshman, and they were already excited about him,” MacPherson said. “He kind of stood out and I was like, ‘Alright, I’m going to be following this guy.’ I was scouting some of the older players but even as a true freshman he looked like he was a junior. You’re looking at a line and it’s like, ‘Who the heck is that?’ He was one of the biggest, strongest-looking backs they had.”

Chiefs

Chiefs ST coordinator Dave Toub looks forward to having breakout seasons for returners like seventh-round RB Brashard Smith and WR Xavier Worthy, whom Toub believes could be the league’s best kept secret at returner.

“Brashard is a guy that’s going to be in the mix. He’ll be in the mix,” Toub said, via Ed Easton of Chiefs Wire. “Now, if you remember Worthy, you know he was going to be our guy. He planned on being our guy until Rashee Rice got hurt, and that changed everything for that dynamic. He ended up being the number one [receiver] for us last year, so we couldn’t afford to have him back there. I say he’s the best punt returner nobody knows about right now in the league, and that’s Worthy, so hopefully we get him back there, too.”

“(Nikko) Remigio continues to get better, and he will be a hard guy to beat out. He doesn’t have that dynamic, Brashard Smith, top-end speed.” Toub also mentioned. “But he brings so much other things to the table, as far as his ball reads, his catching on the run, his instincts of how close somebody is to him, where you can time it up and beat him with just his catching ability, alone. He keeps getting better, and it will be a great battle at that punt return spot.”