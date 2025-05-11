AFC Notes: Omarion Hampton, Geno Smith, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos second-round RB RJ Harvey said heading to UCF in college and transitioning from quarterback to running back was a blessing for him.

“I played quarterback all throughout my life and all throughout high school, got to UCF and had to change my position at UCF,” Harvey said, via Broncos Wire. “They actually recruited me in high school as a running back, but I was just so stuck on thinking that I’m a quarterback but, you know… I’m just, I’m excited. I’m happy that I made the right move. Going to UCF was the right move for me and my family. It’s just a blessing. It’s a blessing.”

Chargers

Chargers first-round RB Omarion Hampton is excited to work with HC Jim Harbaugh, knowing that his new head coach likes to run the football.

“It’s been great just getting to know him and everything,” Hampton said, via the Chargers website. “We know he’s going to run the ball, he’s decided to run the ball and it’s something he wants to do. He did it all his career, so I’m just excited to get started. With him being my head coach, I couldn’t be more happy.”

Raiders

One executive explained why he thinks the Raiders opted against taking a quarterback in the first two days of the draft, citing the relationship between veteran QB Geno Smith and HC Pete Carroll.

“My guess is that Pete doesn’t want to do Geno (Smith) the way Atlanta did (Kirk) Cousins. Atlanta was able to do that to Cousins because they didn’t have a previous relationship. For Pete, let’s face it: How long is he going to coach that team? Does he really want to start his last chance by alienating the quarterback he just got?” the executive told the Athletic’s Mike Sando.