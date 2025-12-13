AFC Notes: Omarion Hampton, Justin Herbert, Chargers, Chiefs

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh wouldn’t predict the workload of RBs Omarion Hampton or Kimani Vidal going forward: “It’s really impossible to predict the amount of carries for somebody.” (Kris Rhim)

Harbaugh is encouraged by both Hampton and Vidal playing well: "Yeah, I mean two great backs: Omarion and Kimani. I think that's a good place for us to be. That bodes well for us."

Chargers QB Justin Herbert underwent surgery on his fractured left hand in the week before their recent gam against the Eagles. Regarding his 12-yard run in overtime where he stiff-armed Eagles S Reed Blankenship with his surgically repaired hand, Herbert feels that was his best approach in the moment.

“In the moment I think that was the best thing that I could have done for the team,” he said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN. “There’s a world where it is effective, maybe I’m staying on my feet and getting more yards.”

Herbert feels he missed a lot of throws in Week 14, but is glad to see his team grind out a tough win.

“I missed a lot of throws and played uncharacteristically,” Herbert said. “There’s a bunch of plays that I’d love to have back. It’s unfortunate that we didn’t play to the expectations that we hold for ourselves, but I thought we did a great job battling all four quarters and in overtime because it looked pretty grim there for a while.”

Chiefs

The Chiefs could be in the market for skill-position playmakers this offseason, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Colts WR Alec Pierce , Cowboys WR George Pickens , Jets RB Breece Hall and Jaguars RB Travis Etienne are all names Kansas City could look to acquire if they take a big swing in free agency. Kansas City is projected to be -$42 million in cap space next year, so big cuts will need to be made regardless, especially if they want to add.

, Cowboys WR , Jets RB and Jaguars RB are all names Kansas City could look to acquire if they take a big swing in free agency. Kansas City is projected to be -$42 million in cap space next year, so big cuts will need to be made regardless, especially if they want to add. Chiefs HC Andy Reid suggested RB Dameon Pierce may not be elevated from the practice squad this season as he continues to learn the offense, via Charles Goldman.