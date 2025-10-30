AFC Notes: Oronde Gadsden, J.K. Dobbins, Isiah Pacheco, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos QB Bo Nix said that the team is lucky to have RB J.K. Dobbins and his toughness and physicality perfectly fits what they try to do offensively.

“We were fortunate to acquire him,” Nix said, via Broncos Wire. “He hasn’t skipped a beat. He’s done exactly what J.K. does and that’s run very physical, very tough. I think the most… the craziest thing about today is you see his rushing yards and he goes for a lot… one of the big, explosive touchdowns to Troy [Franklin] he has to come across and pick up a linebacker, or a safety, and he’s willing to do that. He sticks his face in there, he’s not a prima donna that is not worried about getting hit, or not wanting to protect, or just wanting the football. He just does whatever the team needs him to do. I think that is just a representation of where we all are right now as a team. No matter what happens, we just want to make the right play and score touchdowns. He was able to… he allowed us to do a lot of that today, by his rushing and by his protecting. We scored a lot today because of guys like that.”

Dobbins believes he’s exactly where he meant to be and is basking in the success that he’s experienced in Denver.

“The dream is to get a ring, you know what I’m saying?” Dobbins said. “I do know, a lot of people — a lot of people didn’t think I was going to be that good, like to be honest. I don’t know where I stand in rushing, but I do know today, me and my boys went over another 100-yard game. I don’t know when that has been done in the past. I am proving myself right that I made the right decision coming here. I appreciate everybody here. It has been a dream because I love Coach Sean Payton, he’s a great person. The offensive line is amazing, the defense is amazing, then the ownership is amazing. Maybe I was born to be a Bronco. It just took a little time to get here, had to get over them mountains, you know.”

Chargers

Chargers fifth-round TE Oronde Gadsden II has hauled in 19 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns over the last three weeks as one of the quickest breakouts in the NFL. Los Angeles WR Ladd McConkey praised the young tight end for his catch radius and the energy he brings every day.

“I love his fire, love his energy,” McConkey said, via Fox Sports’ Eric Williams. “Just to see him making plays is awesome. I saw that in training camp, so it’s no surprise to me.

“He’s just a playmaker. Anything you throw at him, he’s ready for it. His catch radius is crazy. He’s like a receiver but in a tight end’s body.”

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh thinks his background as the son of a former NFL player shows drastically in his daily work ethic and habits.

“The thing that strikes me the most is he plays like he’s been playing in the NFL for two, three, four years,” Harbaugh said. “He seems like a four-year, five-year player to me. I’m sure that Mr. Gadsden and Mrs. Gadsden have poured that into him. With his dad playing, you could probably connect the dots there that he’s been in the league his whole life.

“That’s how he plays. That’s how he approaches everything that he does in the meeting environment [and] the training environment.”

Chiefs

Tom Pelissero reports Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco is considered week-to-week with an MCL sprain.