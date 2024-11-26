AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Aidan O’Connell, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton on rookie WR Devaughn Vele : “He reminds me of Marques Colston … In our staff meeting 20 minutes ago I said we’ve got to continue to find touches for him.” (Mike Klis)

Payton also spoke on rookie RB Audric Estime: "I've got to continue to find his role because I feel like he can be that same type player (as Vele) at a different position that we're not quite seeing yet because of the opportunity." (Klis)

Chiefs

The Chiefs escaped Carolina with a narrow win after the Panthers tied the game with under two minutes left in the fourth quarter. Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes talked about the benefits of playing in close games but would like to secure the win before the last play of the game.

“You always want to have some blowouts and be a little calmer in the fourth quarter, but I’ve always said it could be a good thing when you get to the playoffs later in the season knowing that you have been in those moments before, and knowing how to attack it play by play not making it too big of a moment,” Mahomes said, via Steve Reed of The Associated Press. “But I would say this more than anybody, I would love to win a game not by the very last play.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce confirmed QB Gardner Minshew is out for the year with a broken collarbone. (Ian Rapoport)

Pierce implied QB Aidan O'Connell will play in Week 13 if he can grip the football. He was later announced as the starter for the upcoming game. (Rapoport)

With six games remaining, Pierce said they don't know what the team will look like next year and they can use these games as evaluation for players and coaches. (Vic Tafur)