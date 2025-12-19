AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said the team had greater aspirations than to simply make the postseason.

“We’re not preparing for the playoffs right now,” Payton said, via PFT. “We have three goals. Win the division. The first goal is not to make the playoffs. . . . What I said yesterday, first goal: win the division. Goal two: best seed. Goal three: Super Bowl. None of those goals has been accomplished. We’re focused on Jacksonville. Goal one is not to make the playoffs.”

Chargers

Chargers OC Greg Roman said he’s been impressed by how rookie WR Tre’ Harris has learned their difficult offensive system: “This is not a Burger King offense, this is an NFL offense. There’s a lot to it. This is a guy that played three positions in this last game with zero mental errors. It’s really a testament to him and it bodes very well for him moving forward.” (Kris Rhim)

Chiefs

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce was distraught when he realized that QB Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL.

“It’s never easy seeing your guys go down,” Kelce said, via The Athletic. “For the season to be going like it did up to that point, and we’re on our last quest to try and keep our playoff hopes alive there in the fourth quarter, and on a freakish play to see (number) 15 go down like that man, it f—in’ it was almost like it wasn’t real.”

Kelce said he knows Mahomes will attack his rehab and will come back stronger than ever, but spoke about the organization with a sense of separation.

“He’s going to battle through this. It’s the only way this guy is wired, man,” Kelce said. “He’s a fearless, fearless warrior when it comes to this football thing. He’s going to make sure he comes back stronger than ever. Hopefully, the Chiefs can get him back as soon as possible. I know right now, it’s kind of right around that Week 1 or beginning of next year. So I know he’s going to be doing everything he can to get back out on that field for the Chiefs as soon as possible.”