AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Broncos, Chiefs, Steelers

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said TE Albert Okwuegbunam has shown flashes but wants to see more consistency out of him.

“He can run,” Payton said, via Broncos Wire. “He’s athletic. I think consistency. He’s made progress. He’s at that stage where this is the time. He did make a few plays. I was encouraged with that. I think that as a teacher, our job is to hit the ceiling with these guys. He’s been very attentive. We’re not in pads yet, so that tight end position is interesting. Some of them are better run blockers, some are better receivers. He’s certainly athletic.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is just 27 years old but is already answering questions about the legacy he has built for himself in the NFL, with many agreeing that he is already a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“I think everybody thinks about legacy and how they’re remembered, but I think you have to think about that and at the same time evaluate every day how you can become better, how you can maximize every single day, and then whenever your career’s done, you have no regrets,” Mahomes told Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. “That’s what I’ve always preached. It’s not about the success of that day, it’s about having no regrets at the end of your career. I think if you work hard every day and put everything into the game when you look back at the end of your career, however many trophies you have and however many Super Bowl rings you have, you’ll have no regrets.”

Steelers

Steelers WR Allen Robinson hopes to help the team’s younger players as one of the veterans in the locker room.

“Being able to help these guys out with some of the experience that I’ve had in different situations, on the field and off the field,” Robinson said, via Steelers Wire. “I like to give as much knowledge to some of my younger teammates as possible. Being a vet in this league and to be able to play, now going into my 10th year, I feel like I’ve gained so much knowledge on the field and off the field and I’m always looking forward to passing that along.”