AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Randy Gregory, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said the team planned to release DE Randy Gregory if they were unable to find a trade in the next day or two. (Chris Tomasson)

Chiefs

Most observers would peg the slow start on offense for the Chiefs in 2023 as the result of a shaky receiving corps. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says their struggles are his fault, however.

“If I start playing better, everybody will start playing better,” Mahomes said, via PFT. “I missed some opportunities throughout the game and so I’ve just got to put us in better positions and [start] making better decisions so that the guys can go out there and work for me and make plays down the field.”

Raiders

Raiders first-round DE Tyree Wilson has been playing a lot more than the team might have expected to start his career, as he was drafted with the expectation that he’d come off the bench behind starting DEs Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. The situation with Jones has pushed Wilson into a bigger role, so he’s learning on the job. So far he has only four tackles and no sacks or TFLs in four games.

“The one thing for Tyree, just keep getting acclimated to the league in terms of getting familiar with the different sets he’s going to see, the different looks he’s going to get from the offense, just getting familiar with that,” Raiders DC Patrick Graham said via the Athletic’s Vic Tafur. “And then just working on his own craft, whether it’s in the run game or passing game and improving that. “And then for most young players, just improving their strength and their endurance throughout the season. It’s just getting used to NFL football, it’s just a different animal.”

Raiders second-round TE Michael Mayer has also had a rough start to his career, though he plays a position that’s infamous for taking some time to transition to the NFL. He has one catch for two yards and one two-point conversion.

Said Raiders OC Mick Lombardi: "We have to get him involved more in the passing game and we want to get him more involved in the passing game. He was productive in camp, productive in the preseason for us. And it's our job to try and get him the football and see what he can do with the ball in his hands."
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler notes Raiders WR Davante Adams has been set on playing in Las Vegas long-term in the past, so unless something has changed he doesn't think the veteran will try to force his way out or request a trade.

: “We have to get him involved more in the passing game and we want to get him more involved in the passing game. He was productive in camp, productive in the preseason for us. And it’s our job to try and get him the football and see what he can do with the ball in his hands.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes Raiders WR Davante Adams has been set on playing in Las Vegas long-term in the past, so unless something has changed he doesn’t think the veteran will try to force his way out or request a trade.