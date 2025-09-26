AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos OC Joe Lombardi highlighted pass protection as the main reason RB Tyler Badie has seen playing time while RB Jaleel McLaughlin has been a healthy scratch.

“It’s a tough decision because Jaleel’s such a good player,” Lombardi said, via the team’s YouTube. “I think most of it was just third-down protection, and [Badie’s] just a little stouter in there.”

The Broncos hired Meyappan Subbaiah as a Senior Data Scientist. (Seth Walder)

Chiefs

The Chiefs claimed their first win of the season in Week 3’s 22-9 victory over the Giants, and go into Sunday’s game No. 17 in total yards and No. 21 in points scored. Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes said getting the ball out faster led to better results.

“We cleaned up our execution,” Mahomes said, via ProFootballTalk. “I got the ball out, made the right decisions, and the right throws. I think that’s the most important thing, just making the throws, making the throws whenever they are there. Getting the ball out of my hand and letting guys make plays happen. I did that in the second half, and the only drive that we didn’t score was when I missed Tyquan. It just proves that if you make the throws, that the offense can be productive and can have the progress that we want. I just gotta go out and make the plays happen.”

Mahomes also thinks they need to start games faster and finalize drives in the end zone instead of settling for field goals.

“For us, we got to start faster,” Mahomes said. “Every game we’ve kind of said that, and we haven’t really got to do that. We were moving the ball early in the game last week, but we were settling with field goals, and when you play teams that are really good and have dynamic quarterbacks like the Ravens do, you got to turn those into touchdowns. That will not only put pressure on them, but it unleashes ‘Spags’ [DC Steve Spagnuolo] to be able to do what he wants to do, and you always see when we get leads, he’s a great finisher. He’s a great closer of being able to give you different looks and stuff like that. We gotta take pressure off our defense and put pressure onto them by starting faster, and we can be better at that this week.”

Raiders

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady refuted the report that he was acting unethical between his role within the Las Vegas organization and being a Fox Sports broadcaster.

“I love football. At its core it is a game of principles. And with all the success it has given me, I feel I have a moral and ethical duty to the sport; which is why the point where my roles in it intersect is not actually a point of conflict, despite what the paranoid and distrustful might believe. Rather, it’s the place from which my ethical duty emerges: to grow, evolve, and improve the game that has given me everything,” he wrote, via ESPN.

Brady added that he hopes to provide knowledge both within the Raiders organization and to football fans as a whole.

“If I can bring my knowledge and experience to bear inside the Raiders organization to ensure there’s one more team that does things the right way; and then I can apply it in the booth so millions of people know and enjoy what the right way looks like — then I will have lived up to the expectations I have for myself, and I will have done so in service of a much greater duty. One that I believe every person involved with pro football shares, whether they know it or not,” he wrote.