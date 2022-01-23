AFC Notes: Patriots, Texans, Titans, Ryan Tannehill

Patriots

ESPN's Mike Reiss writes he can't help but wonder if Patriots CB J.C. Jackson

‘s poor performance in the wildcard loss to the Bills will make New England reconsider using the franchise tag on him. Reiss expects the Patriots to use a second-round tender worth $3.9 million on WR Jakobi Meyers, as an original round tender would leave New England liable to lose the former UDFA without compensation.

Texans

Texans C Justin Britt loves playing in Houston and would be willing to come back next season under OL coach James Campen.

“I had a blast this year,” Britt said, via Aaron Wilson. “This is kind of everything I would want other than wins. Coming to work every week with this group of guys and to see how we grew and the steps we took, would I come back here? Yeah, if everything was right and the way it needed to be, I would love to come back here and be around these men again. I love James Campen. If I could have it my way, I’d want to play for him for the rest of my career. He was someone who literally made every day enjoyable. The games we got shut out, didn’t score, we’d show up the next day and he would make those meetings enjoyable, which throughout a long season like this, pays dividends and keeps your mental health in check. You don’t go down a rabbit hole, you just keep grinding, keep working. He’s someone like that who motivates his players and he knows this. I’ve told him this.”

Titans

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill had one of the worst games of his Tennessee tenure on Saturday. His first and final throws were intercepted, with another in between on the first drive of the second half for good measure. In a game lost by three points, the errors were back-breaking.

“This is brutal, you know,” Tannehill said via Pro Football Talk. “It’s going to hurt for a long time. It’s going to be on my mind for a long time. It’s gonna take a long time to get over. You don’t look forward to this situation, you don’t look forward to being out when you had a great opportunity. And this is one of those things only time will heal.”