AFC Notes: Pete Carroll, Bo Nix, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton went in-depth when asked about QB Bo Nix‘s progress and compared it to a marathon he ran during his suspension in 2012.

“I can only compare it to running a half-marathon once, the year I was suspended,” Payton said, via Luca Evans. “And it was in Las Vegas. And so every mile, they had a band and Gatorade, alright. And then, I think it’s 13.3 miles. And so, you train for that, but you never run 13.3 miles. And so, I think he’s at like, mile marker four. Taking the Gatorade. They give you the goo at mile marker nine. And that was like rocket fuel. It was needed. But look, I think early in the process and improving. And the thing about him is like – he loves playing. You know? And so, it’s contagious. And that’s a really good trait, for a player his position. And his teammates feel that. And so, adapting and learning. Remember, for 15 years, I had one personality. And they couldn’t be more different, just from a personality standpoint. And so, I’ve had the good fortune of coaching others. But it’s learning him, and him smiling even when we’re down. I mean, there’s just a competitive nature about him that’s refreshing.”

Mike Klis reports that S Brandon Jones is seeking second opinions on his pectoral injury and is looking to avoid season-ending surgery.

Chargers

Chargers LB Daiyan Henley credited DC Jesse Minter and the rest of the coaching staff for the game plan they put together to beat the Chiefs.

“Jesse gave us a huge speech about how this team was built to beat the Chiefs—and specifically because they’ve had a decade of running this division,” Henley said, via Albert Breer. “And [the coaches] came together, and they talked about how we can beat them. It’s a testament to the coaching staff and how we prepare for these types of battles.”

Henley described the game plan that went into effect to mitigate QB Patrick Mahomes and the rest of Kansas City’s offense.

“We know that it’s a lot of five out for them—five out basically meaning that the running back is going to be involved in the pass game, especially down in the red zone,” Henley said. “The second detail is when Mahomes is on the run, he always has a second play. So for me, identifying that the running back was out, getting to him, making sure I was latched on, and then the second thing is, making sure I stayed on him, because the second play was about to begin. It’s not about the first play; it’s about winning the second play with Mahomes.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Pete Carroll doesn’t believe that he’s coaching for his job and isn’t bothered by the notion, either.

“No, I don’t feel like that at all. I really don’t,” Carroll said, via PFT. “I’m well beyond that. I don’t feel like that.”

Carroll was anticipating a quick turnaround in Las Vegas; unfortunately, that hasn’t happened, and it remains to be seen if he’ll be given another year to right the ship.

“Well, it’s looking like that’s what’s necessary,” Carroll said. “We need to keep working to get better — and that’s in all areas, all aspects of what we’re doing. I came in here thinking that we were going to turn it right away, I really did. I anticipated doing that, and that’s not what’s taken place, unfortunately. We’re all frustrated. We hate what’s going on,” Carroll added. “There ain’t anybody in here that doesn’t want to do something better than what we’re showing right now. And nobody’s feeling that more than I am. But, sometimes you feel like you’re the only one feeling it. So we’ll try to get through that together and it just hasn’t worked out the way we anticipated.”

Nevertheless, Carroll hopes to get another opportunity to improve the team’s dismal record next season.

“I don’t know any way of looking at it other than that,” Carroll said. “We’re just getting started.”