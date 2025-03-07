AFC Notes: Pete Carroll, Stefon Diggs, Chiefs’ Combine Visits, Raiders, Texans

According to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed, Raiders HC Pete Carroll is prioritizing bringing back the team’s defensive free agents. The team signed DE Maxx Crosby to a massive extension earlier this week, but still have a host of starters without a deal. S Tre’von Moehrig, CB Nate Hobbs, DE Malcolm Koonce and LB Robert Spillane have also received significant interest from teams around the league.

