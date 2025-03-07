AFC Notes: Pete Carroll, Stefon Diggs, Chiefs’ Combine Visits, Raiders, Texans

Chiefs
- BYU OT Caleb Etienne will take an official visit with the Chiefs. (Justin Melo)
- N.C. State OT Anthony Belton has an official visit scheduled with the Chiefs. (Tom Downey)
- Florida State DT Joshua Farmer had a formal meeting with the Chiefs. (Ryan Fowler)
- Texas OT Cameron Williams had a formal combine interview with the Chiefs. (Tom Downey)
- Oregon OT Josh Conerly had formal combine interviews with 12 teams, including the Chiefs. (James Crepea)
Raiders
According to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed, Raiders HC Pete Carroll is prioritizing bringing back the team’s defensive free agents. The team signed DE Maxx Crosby to a massive extension earlier this week, but still have a host of starters without a deal. S Tre’von Moehrig, CB Nate Hobbs, DE Malcolm Koonce and LB Robert Spillane have also received significant interest from teams around the league.
Texans
- The Houston Texans have a clear agenda entering the 2025 draft. The team wants to protect QB C.J. Stroud, who was sacked 52 times in 2024. With a depleted wide receiver core due to injuries and an ineffective offensive line, the team will likely look to fortify their interior line and add another weapon in the draft for Stroud, according to The Athletic’s Mike Jones.
- Matthew Berry of NBC Sports, citing a team source at the NFL Combine, reports WR Stefon Diggs may not re-sign with the Texans because there is a “real market” for his services.
- Berry’s source characterized Diggs’ return as “50/50.”
