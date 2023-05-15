AFC Notes: Peter Skoronski, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

SI.com’s John Shipley writes Jaguars third-round RB Tank Bigsby stood out as a pass catcher at the team’s rookie minicamp.

Shipley expects Bigsby to have a firm hold on the No. 2 running back job by midseason.

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans spoke about fellow Alabama LB Henry To’o To’o, who was selected by the Texans in the fifth round of the draft.

“Henry has been a very consistent player,” Ryans said, via TexansWire.com. “Watching him in Alabama over the years, he’s been very consistent and a part of a really good defense there.”

“He’s a very good communicator, running the show there,” Ryans added. “They have a lot of calls, checks with that defense. So just being familiar with it, I have high respect for guys who have to communicate in college because it’s an easier transition when they come to our level.”

Ryans on G Kenyon Green ‘s recovery from arthroscopic knee surgery: “Kenyon is doing fine. He’s on the road to recovery. He’s doing good.” (TexansWire)

Texans first-round pick Will Anderson on the pressure to make an impact in Houston: "Going to Alabama, I experienced that at an early age. The owner, GM, and coaches made it clear just be you and bring that energy. There's no pressure. You've been playing football all your life. That's what I appreciate." (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Titans first-round OL Peter Skoronski says that the team has been using him at both tackle and guard during the rookie minicamp.

“I’m working multiple positions, both inside and outside,” Skoronski said, via Nick Suss of the Tennessean. “Overall I’m just trying to learn schematically. I think that helps me for just being able to change around positions and help the team wherever I’m playing.”