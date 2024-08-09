AFC Notes: Quandre Diggs, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Titans DB Quandre Diggs is embracing the leadership and mentor role as a veteran player, but he still believes he’s one of the best in the game at his position.

“There’s no ‘stage’ of my career,” Diggs said, via the team’s website. “I’m 31. People act like you get to 30 and you can’t play dead. I play well. I do all the things that you need me to do. I go get the football, I have been very consistent in that, top 10, top 5, in the last however many years. I go get the football. I want to be physical, and I want to tackle. I want to do those things, but I also want to help guys learn the game. I am very cerebral with what I do. I take this seriously. This is my job, and when I am dialed in, and when I’m ready to go, it’s go time.”

Diggs added that he was in constant contact with Titans GM Ran Carthon and DC Dennard Wilson throughout the offseason.