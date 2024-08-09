AFC Notes: Quandre Diggs, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
- Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said DE De’Shaan Dixon has a torn ACL and will miss the season, per Mark Long.
- Pederson adds S Darnell Savage won’t play against the Chiefs to limit his contact but also notes it’s precautionary and he’s practicing fully. (John Shipley)
- Regarding offensive playcalling duties, Pederson mentioned OC Press Taylor will do it during preseason but they are still undecided on the long term. (Kevin Patra)
Texans
- According to ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime, the rumor that the Texans offered free agent S Justin Simmons a contract is untrue and “they like their safeties.”
- According to Aaron Wilson, Texans second-round CB Kamari Lassiter and DE Will Anderson Jr. are recovering from soft-tissue injuries but neither injury is considered a long-term issue.
Titans
Titans DB Quandre Diggs is embracing the leadership and mentor role as a veteran player, but he still believes he’s one of the best in the game at his position.
“There’s no ‘stage’ of my career,” Diggs said, via the team’s website. “I’m 31. People act like you get to 30 and you can’t play dead. I play well. I do all the things that you need me to do. I go get the football, I have been very consistent in that, top 10, top 5, in the last however many years. I go get the football. I want to be physical, and I want to tackle. I want to do those things, but I also want to help guys learn the game. I am very cerebral with what I do. I take this seriously. This is my job, and when I am dialed in, and when I’m ready to go, it’s go time.”
Diggs added that he was in constant contact with Titans GM Ran Carthon and DC Dennard Wilson throughout the offseason.
“It’s been a process,” Diggs said. “But this was definitely the best place for me, just knowing the caliber of coach Dennard. I have friends that he’s coached who have spoken highly of him. It’s one of those things that worked out – he wanted me here, and I wanted to be here also. I think: Let’s go get after ’em, let’s go be aggressive, let’s go get the football and let’s go be physical.”
Diggs is still motivated to produce entering his 10th season in the league.
“I tell everybody this: I was a sixth-round pick, 200(th overall),” Diggs said. “I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder. I’ve always felt the things that I do, nobody expected me to do. But I expected it of myself. I am here to compete, and I am here to work.”
