AFC Notes: Quenton Nelson, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts G Quenton Nelson, who is entering the final year of his contract, said he’s not focused on potentially becoming the league’s highest-paid guard.

“Not focused on that,” Nelson said, via ColtsWire.

Nelson mentioned that he is entering next season completely healthy after landing on the injured reserve last season with an ankle injury.

“Yeah, I feel great. I feel really good. Strong, healthy, just ready to go. Excited for camp. I’m not going in there with two surgeries,” Nelson said.

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson has liked how his staff has shaped up, noting cohesion with OC Press Taylor, DC Mike Caldwell, and ST coordinator Heath Farwell.

“I’ve been pleased with all three of the coordinators,” Pederson said, via the team’s official website. “There’s great communication with all three.”

Pederson said he likes how the coordinators “have handled the staff and staff assignments, and the planning and preparation that went into putting this offseason together. The guys have really jelled well. It’s a good group with great communication and I look forward to what’ coming up down the road.”

Texans

Texans CB Steven Nelson hopes to provide leadership to the team’s secondary.

“Leadership, experience, just being a guy that’s been there, been out there, playoff teams and just being in that atmosphere,” Nelson said, via Texans Wire. “As you know we have a lot of young talent on the team so just kind of being able to be there and lead by example as much as I can.”

Nelson added that HC Lovie Smith and GM Nick Caserio did a great job bringing in players that have a competitive fire to them.

“It’s been going well,” Nelson said. “Been here for probably about two months, maybe a little bit over that. We got great guys. Coach (Smith) did a great job getting guys in, and Nick, the guys that want to compete and get better and kind of have like-mindedness. It’s going really well right now.”