AFC Notes: Quinnen Williams, James Cook, Garrett Wilson, Bills, Jets

Bills

Bills RB James Cook instinctively slid in bounds to force the Chiefs to take a timeout with 2:31 left in their Week 9 win. Josh Allen highly praised Cook for taking a team-first approach instead of padding his stats.

“That’s something we practiced and we repped,” Allen said, via Albert Breer of SI. “And you know as well as anyone else, when you’ve got an opportunity to go make a play in the NFL and bump those stats up a little bit more, people will jump at that opportunity. But the selflessness of him, especially being his caliber of player, to do that for the team, is unbelievable.”

Allen mentioned that their high level of effort in practice translates to success in games.

“It’s the focus, the attention to detail, the want and the need to practice hard,” Allen said. “We’ve had some really hard practices, but it’s been extremely helpful to get those and feel that type of vibe and that type of energy. But it takes a whole group to go out and do that, and we feel like we’re doing some good things right now.”

Buffalo had receptions by 10 different players against the Chiefs. Allen said that everyone gets a chance to make plays as long as they execute.

“That goes back to the mantra we’ve tried to adopt here: Everybody eats—do your job and you’re going to have some opportunities to make some plays,” Allen said. “It’s crazy because you wish you could get everybody as many targets as possible but when you have guys constantly doing the right thing, sometimes, hey, you’re only going to get two opportunities today.”

Jets

Cowboys DT Quinnen Williams said the Jets knew he was frustrated with their lack of success during his tenure there.

“They knew I was frustrated. I think the world knew I was frustrated being there so long and still losing,” Williams said, via ESPN. “But like I say, any ultra-competitor, man, any guy who plays this game to win is going to be frustrated no matter if you win 100 games and lose that one, or when I was at Bama I went 16-1 and lost the national championship — I was frustrated.”

Williams said his trust was never broken in HC Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey, however.

“I still believe in what AG is doing there is going to be great for those guys,” Williams said. “And the leadership that he has and the things that he’s doing there is going to be great for those guys, and the way that Darren has handled everything there is going to be great.”

Jets DC Steve Wilks talked about LB Quincy Williams being benched: “He’s still a major part of what we want to accomplish and get done. It’s just the details we talk about …. He’s still going to be part of what we try to accomplish and get done.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

talked about LB being benched: “He’s still a major part of what we want to accomplish and get done. It’s just the details we talk about …. He’s still going to be part of what we try to accomplish and get done.” (Zack Rosenblatt) Wilks was asked if Williams will use his benching as motivation to get back to playing at a high level: “I don’t want to use motivation. I believe in grown men conversations. You don’t have different tactics to motivate guys, you just have grown men conversations. You put out there exactly what they need to do and I think he understands that. He’s willing to correct some of those things. That’s what I like about him as a person.” (Rosenblatt)

New York WR Garrett Wilson (knee) said he feels great and should be good to play Week 10 against the Browns. (Rich Cimini)