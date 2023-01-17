AFC Notes: Raheem Morris, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Athletic’s Zak Keefer notes that so far Colts GM Chris Ballard has had a strong presence in the coaching search and seems like he’ll have a major influence in the hire.

has had a strong presence in the coaching search and seems like he’ll have a major influence in the hire. Specifically, the lack of tangible interest in Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh was a sign Ballard had more influence in the search than owner Jim Irsay , as Harbaugh would have been near or at the top of Irsay’s board.

was a sign Ballard had more influence in the search than owner , as Harbaugh would have been near or at the top of Irsay’s board. Ultimately Irsay will make the final call, and Keefer acknowledges the owner could do anything as evidenced by this past season. In the past though, he’s relied on the two or three recommendations from Ballard and hired one of those.

Keefer has heard Indianapolis’ interview with Rams DC Raheem Morris went really well and two potential assistants Morris could bring with him as coordinator candidates are Rams DL coach Eric Henderson and QB coach Zac Robinson .

went really well and two potential assistants Morris could bring with him as coordinator candidates are Rams DL coach and QB coach . Colts interim HC Jeff Saturday remains a candidate, though he hasn’t had his interview yet. Keefer points out Saturday will be disadvantaged compared to other candidates when it comes to fleshing out a staff.

remains a candidate, though he hasn’t had his interview yet. Keefer points out Saturday will be disadvantaged compared to other candidates when it comes to fleshing out a staff. He adds prospective candidates are interviewing the Colts as well, asking questions along the lines of why the team collapsed down the stretch and why the offensive line regressed so hard.

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio is conducting his third coaching search in as many years, which would get most general managers fired. Caserio’s on the job still but his seat is definitely starting to warm up, something he acknowledged he’s aware of.

“I have a responsibility, and I understand, let’s be real, let’s be honest, the clock is ticking,” Caserio said via ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime. “Time is short, but that’s OK. We work in a high-pressure environment. The expectations are high, and it’s about performance. If I don’t do my job well enough, and quite frankly, some probably think I haven’t done my job well enough at this point, and that’s more than fair.”

Bien-Aime mentions the Texans considered trading for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo before the start of training camp. The veteran will be a free agent this offseason if Houston is interested.

Titans

Titans CB Caleb Farley suffered a torn ACL in 2021 and then underwent a third surgery following a back injury in 2022. He was then beaten out for a starting cornerback spot but remains in good spirits after two down years in the league.

“I am extremely optimistic,” Farley said, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “I feel like even after two unsuccessful years, I am confident because I know what I can do. I think Bruce Lee said something like: ‘You have to learn to die before you can win,’ I am extremely optimistic and excited for the offseason. It’s going to be a big one for me.”

“I feel like I have learned so much the last couple of years,” Farley continued. “I want to play. I feel good. It’s just about getting in top shape. I think where I stand now, I just have to work as hard as I can and when that opportunity comes again, I still believe in myself and I believe in the abilities God has blessed me with to be able to perform at a high level. I am confident because I know what I can do. God has blessed me, and I am confident I am going to get to show it.”

“My thoughts are all positive,” Farley added. “I am just excited to get back to work. I am just grateful to be healed. My surgery was successful, so my thoughts are all positive moving forward. I just want to get to work, and I am excited to get this time. It’s going to be the most time I’ve had since coming into the league to be able to get ready and prepare and try and get in shape.”