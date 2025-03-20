AFC Notes: Raheem Mostert, Hollywood Brown, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos DL D.J. Jones is excited about the team bringing in former 49ers players LB Dre Greenlaw and S Talanoa Hufanga, noting that the two players are game-changers who can make big plays on defense alongside the players already on the roster.

“We’re getting game-changers,”Jones told the official team website. “We’ve already got some game-changers. We’ve got a Zach Allen, we’ve got a Pat Surtain II — but now we’re getting game-changers that are going to make everybody else become game-changers. What we’re getting is people that know ball, play ball at a high level and all they want to do is ball. That’s it. They’ve got the right formula. They’ve got the right juice about themselves. I’m so excited. I’m more excited for them than I am for this new deal. I’m not lying. I can’t put it into words, so I’ll just let their actions show how I feel.”

“When you have a defense that when you go from [player] 1 to 11 and you look at each name and you can’t really find a weakness in what they’re doing, that’s a tough team to go against,” Jones continued. “That’s a tough team to go against, and that’s what we’ve got right now. Right now, I’m more excited for the first day of practice than anything, so everyone can see what we’ve got. I know what’s coming. We’re going to make each other better. Everybody’s going to make each other better.” Chiefs The Chiefs signed WR Hollywood Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million earlier this month. Brown said he “knew all along” he wanted to be back in Kansas City: “I knew all along I wanted to come back.” (Harold R. Kuntz)

Raiders

The Raiders signed veteran RB Raheem Mostert to a contract in recent weeks. He thinks his performance with the Dolphins last season “wasn’t up to my standard” and is excited to prove his work ethic in Las Vegas.

“Last year’s performance wasn’t up to my standard,” Mostert said, via PFT. “I’m already feeling really good coming off this offseason, and I’m excited to showcase my work ethic.”

Mostert is focused on earning a role with the Raiders.

“I’m here to just get to work. My role is whatever I’m able to create,” Mostert said.

Mostert believes OC Chip Kelly‘s system is tailored well to his playing style.

“It’s definitely tailored to the type of run scheme that I’m used to, the kind of game I can form my game into,” Mostert said. “Chip brought it up too, it’s all similar, the verbiage is going to be different but everything is relatively the same.”