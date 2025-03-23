AFC Notes: Raiders Offseason, Broncos, Chiefs

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Broncos

  • The Broncos signed S Talanoa Hufanga to a three-year deal worth $39 million in base value, with $20 million fully guaranteed, including a $7.5 million signing bonus. He is also eligible for up to $5 million in performance incentives. (OTC)
  • Broncos OL Garett Bolles had an option due worth $1.255 million on March 18. (OTC)
  • The Broncos hired Jeff Schmedding as their inside linebackers coach, replacing Michael Wilhoite, who was fired by the team. (PFT)
  • Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins took an official 30 visit with the Broncos. (Ryan Fowler)
  • Cal CB Marcus Harris and DE Xavier Carlton met with the Broncos at their pro day. (Tony Pauline)
  • The Broncos are hosting Texas TE Gunnar Helm for a visit following the Combine. (Mike Klis)

Chiefs

  • Kansas OL Bryce Cabeldue has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Chiefs, among others. (Tony Pauline)
  • Fresno State OL Mose Vavao will take an official 30 visit with the Chiefs. (Jackson Moore)
  • Washington State OL Esa Pole will take an official visit with the Chiefs. (Easton Butler)

Raiders 

Vic Tafur of The Athletic takes a look at the Raiders’ approach to free agency and its depth chart ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. 

  • At quarterback, Tafur writes Las Vegas is expected to draft a quarterback to compete with Aidan O’Connell and learn from Geno Smith.  
  • With Raheem Mostert currently slated to be the Raiders’ starting running back, Tafur points out they should be able to find a starter in the second or third round. He names Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson as someone to keep an eye on based on his experience under OC Chip Kelly
  • Tafur writes it’s important for Las Vegas to find a veteran receiver given it’s not a deep draft class at the position and Jakobi Meyers is currently their No. 1 option. 
  • At tight end, Tafur thinks the Raiders need to add a blocking tight end after veteran Harrison Bryant signed with the Eagles. 
  • Along the Raiders’ offensive line, Tafur feels they will ideally bring in competition for RT DJ Glaze.
  • Tafur believes Las Vegas could create “one of the top defensive lines in the league” by drafting another interior lineman. 
  • At cornerback, Tafur writes they could use another option given Jack Jones may be “a bit undersized” to HC Pete Caroll‘s preferences. 
  • BYU OT Caleb Etienne met with the Raiders at the Big 12 pro day. (Justin Melo)
  • Michigan CB Will Johnson has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Raiders. (Dave Birkett)
  • Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison will also take an official 30 visit with the Raiders. (Tristen Kuhn)
  • Cal LB Teddye Buchanan met with the Raiders in the leadup to his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
  • The Raiders hired Ryan Paganetti to the coaching staff as Head Coach Research Specialist. (Seth Walder)

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply