AFC Notes: Raiders Offseason, Broncos, Chiefs

Broncos

The Broncos signed S Talanoa Hufanga to a three-year deal worth $39 million in base value, with $20 million fully guaranteed, including a $7.5 million signing bonus. He is also eligible for up to $5 million in performance incentives. (OTC)

The Broncos are hosting Texas TE Gunnar Helm for a visit following the Combine. (Mike Klis)

Chiefs

Kansas OL Bryce Cabeldue has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Chiefs, among others. (Tony Pauline)

has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Chiefs, among others. (Tony Pauline) Fresno State OL Mose Vavao will take an official 30 visit with the Chiefs. (Jackson Moore)

will take an official 30 visit with the Chiefs. (Jackson Moore) Washington State OL Esa Pole will take an official visit with the Chiefs. (Easton Butler)

Raiders

Vic Tafur of The Athletic takes a look at the Raiders’ approach to free agency and its depth chart ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

At quarterback, Tafur writes Las Vegas is expected to draft a quarterback to compete with Aidan O’Connell and learn from Geno Smith .

and learn from . With Raheem Mostert currently slated to be the Raiders’ starting running back, Tafur points out they should be able to find a starter in the second or third round. He names Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson as someone to keep an eye on based on his experience under OC Chip Kelly .

currently slated to be the Raiders’ starting running back, Tafur points out they should be able to find a starter in the second or third round. He names Ohio State’s as someone to keep an eye on based on his experience under OC . Tafur writes it’s important for Las Vegas to find a veteran receiver given it’s not a deep draft class at the position and Jakobi Meyers is currently their No. 1 option.

is currently their No. 1 option. At tight end, Tafur thinks the Raiders need to add a blocking tight end after veteran Harrison Bryant signed with the Eagles.

signed with the Eagles. Along the Raiders’ offensive line, Tafur feels they will ideally bring in competition for RT DJ Glaze .

. Tafur believes Las Vegas could create “one of the top defensive lines in the league” by drafting another interior lineman.

At cornerback, Tafur writes they could use another option given Jack Jones may be “a bit undersized” to HC Pete Caroll ‘s preferences.

may be “a bit undersized” to HC ‘s preferences. BYU OT Caleb Etienne met with the Raiders at the Big 12 pro day. (Justin Melo)

met with the Raiders at the Big 12 pro day. (Justin Melo) Michigan CB Will Johnson has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Raiders. (Dave Birkett)

has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Raiders. (Dave Birkett) Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison will also take an official 30 visit with the Raiders. (Tristen Kuhn)

will also take an official 30 visit with the Raiders. (Tristen Kuhn) Cal LB Teddye Buchanan met with the Raiders in the leadup to his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Raiders in the leadup to his pro day. (Tony Pauline) The Raiders hired Ryan Paganetti to the coaching staff as Head Coach Research Specialist. (Seth Walder)