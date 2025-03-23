AFC Notes: Raiders Offseason, Broncos, Chiefs

Broncos
- The Broncos signed S Talanoa Hufanga to a three-year deal worth $39 million in base value, with $20 million fully guaranteed, including a $7.5 million signing bonus. He is also eligible for up to $5 million in performance incentives. (OTC)
- Broncos OL Garett Bolles had an option due worth $1.255 million on March 18. (OTC)
- The Broncos hired Jeff Schmedding as their inside linebackers coach, replacing Michael Wilhoite, who was fired by the team. (PFT)
- Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins took an official 30 visit with the Broncos. (Ryan Fowler)
- Cal CB Marcus Harris and DE Xavier Carlton met with the Broncos at their pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- The Broncos are hosting Texas TE Gunnar Helm for a visit following the Combine. (Mike Klis)
Chiefs
- Kansas OL Bryce Cabeldue has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Chiefs, among others. (Tony Pauline)
- Fresno State OL Mose Vavao will take an official 30 visit with the Chiefs. (Jackson Moore)
- Washington State OL Esa Pole will take an official visit with the Chiefs. (Easton Butler)
Raiders
Vic Tafur of The Athletic takes a look at the Raiders’ approach to free agency and its depth chart ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
- At quarterback, Tafur writes Las Vegas is expected to draft a quarterback to compete with Aidan O’Connell and learn from Geno Smith.
- With Raheem Mostert currently slated to be the Raiders’ starting running back, Tafur points out they should be able to find a starter in the second or third round. He names Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson as someone to keep an eye on based on his experience under OC Chip Kelly.
- Tafur writes it’s important for Las Vegas to find a veteran receiver given it’s not a deep draft class at the position and Jakobi Meyers is currently their No. 1 option.
- At tight end, Tafur thinks the Raiders need to add a blocking tight end after veteran Harrison Bryant signed with the Eagles.
- Along the Raiders’ offensive line, Tafur feels they will ideally bring in competition for RT DJ Glaze.
- Tafur believes Las Vegas could create “one of the top defensive lines in the league” by drafting another interior lineman.
- At cornerback, Tafur writes they could use another option given Jack Jones may be “a bit undersized” to HC Pete Caroll‘s preferences.
- BYU OT Caleb Etienne met with the Raiders at the Big 12 pro day. (Justin Melo)
- Michigan CB Will Johnson has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Raiders. (Dave Birkett)
- Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison will also take an official 30 visit with the Raiders. (Tristen Kuhn)
- Cal LB Teddye Buchanan met with the Raiders in the leadup to his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- The Raiders hired Ryan Paganetti to the coaching staff as Head Coach Research Specialist. (Seth Walder)
