AFC Notes: Rashawn Slater Contract, Chargers, Draft Visits, Broncos, Steelers

By
Wyatt Grindley
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Broncos

  • Georgia OL Micah Morris said he met with the Broncos at the Combine. (Arye Pulli)
  • Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion had a formal Combine interview with the Broncos. (Luca Evans)
  • Memphis OT Travis Burke has a private pro day meeting scheduled with the Broncos. (Justin Melo)
  • Missouri DT Chris McClellan took a 30 visit with the Broncos. (Billy Marshall)
  • Nebraska LB Dasan McCullough will visit the Broncos. (James Simone)
  • Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. will take a top 30 visit with the Broncos. (Luca Evans)
  • Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren had a formal Combine meeting with the Broncos. (Chris Tomasson)
  • Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price met formally with the Broncos. (Aaron Wilson)
  • Washington RB Jonah Coleman met formally with the Broncos. (Tom Downey)
  • Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson had a formal interview with the Broncos. (Andrew Mason)
  • Miami OT Markel Bell had a formal Combine interview with the Broncos. (Arye Pulli)

Chargers

  • The Chargers’ contract with OT Rashawn Slater now includes his $26 million 2027 salary fully guaranteed, and he remains under contract for four more years and $95 million total, including $18 million for the current season. (Spotrac)
  • Chargers OL coach Butch Barry was at the Kentucky pro day to watch C Jager Burton, G Jalen Farmer, and G Josh Braun. (Tony Pauline)

Steelers

  • Tennessee CB Colton Hood and Clemson CB Avieon Terrell held formal meetings with the Steelers. (Chris Halicke)
  • South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse and Georgia CB Daylen Everette also met formally with the Steelers. (Christopher Carter)
  • Arizona CB Keith Abney said he met with the Steelers. (Brendan Howe)
  • LSU CB Mansoor Delane had a Combine formal with the Steelers. (Ryan Fowler)
  • Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor said he had a formal interview with the Steelers. (Destin Adams)
  • Miami OT Markel Bell had a 30 visit with the Steelers. (Brooke Pryor)
  • Washington CB Ephesians Prysock had a 30 visit with the Steelers. (Mike DeFabo)

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