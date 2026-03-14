AFC Notes: Rashawn Slater Contract, Chargers, Draft Visits, Broncos, Steelers

Broncos
- Georgia OL Micah Morris said he met with the Broncos at the Combine. (Arye Pulli)
- Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion had a formal Combine interview with the Broncos. (Luca Evans)
- Memphis OT Travis Burke has a private pro day meeting scheduled with the Broncos. (Justin Melo)
- Missouri DT Chris McClellan took a 30 visit with the Broncos. (Billy Marshall)
- Nebraska LB Dasan McCullough will visit the Broncos. (James Simone)
- Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. will take a top 30 visit with the Broncos. (Luca Evans)
- Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren had a formal Combine meeting with the Broncos. (Chris Tomasson)
- Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price met formally with the Broncos. (Aaron Wilson)
- Washington RB Jonah Coleman met formally with the Broncos. (Tom Downey)
- Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson had a formal interview with the Broncos. (Andrew Mason)
- Miami OT Markel Bell had a formal Combine interview with the Broncos. (Arye Pulli)
Chargers
- The Chargers’ contract with OT Rashawn Slater now includes his $26 million 2027 salary fully guaranteed, and he remains under contract for four more years and $95 million total, including $18 million for the current season. (Spotrac)
- Chargers OL coach Butch Barry was at the Kentucky pro day to watch C Jager Burton, G Jalen Farmer, and G Josh Braun. (Tony Pauline)
Steelers
- Tennessee CB Colton Hood and Clemson CB Avieon Terrell held formal meetings with the Steelers. (Chris Halicke)
- South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse and Georgia CB Daylen Everette also met formally with the Steelers. (Christopher Carter)
- Arizona CB Keith Abney said he met with the Steelers. (Brendan Howe)
- LSU CB Mansoor Delane had a Combine formal with the Steelers. (Ryan Fowler)
- Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor said he had a formal interview with the Steelers. (Destin Adams)
- Miami OT Markel Bell had a 30 visit with the Steelers. (Brooke Pryor)
- Washington CB Ephesians Prysock had a 30 visit with the Steelers. (Mike DeFabo)
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