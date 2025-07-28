AFC Notes: Rashawn Slater Contract Details, Jamal Adams, George Karlaftis, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Bo Nix commented on being ranked in the league’s top one hundred players, but has the motivation to be the best player in the world, adding he won’t stop until he knows he has tried his best to get to the top of the list.

“I think it’s obviously a cool honor, because that’s [what] your peers think — [the] guys you play,” Nix said, via the team’s official website. “At the same time, just the way I think, the way I am motivated, I want to continue to get higher [on the list]. Not even for the ranking. It doesn’t really matter what you’re ranked, it’s just an internal standard that I have that I want to be the best in the world. I know there are a lot of guys that I’m competing for that with. I’m not going to stop until I at least give it my best try.”

“I just want to continue to show these guys that I’m willing to work, and find every which way we can to find wins and find every which way for me to get better,” Nix added. “I know I have a lot of growth left, a lot to be done, but these guys are going to help me get there. We’re just out here just kind of sharpening each other, going best-on-best and just finding ways to make each other better. It’s fun.”

Mike Klis of 9News reports Broncos WR Courtland Sutton is not participating in team periods for the second-straight day, but he mentions both sides are on the same page about his contract situation.

Denver HC Sean Payton said S Drew Sanders' injury was to his ligament, not a tendon, and he will be out four to six weeks. (Chris Tomasson)

Chargers

Per Pro Football Talk, the following is a full breakdown of the contract of Chargers LT Rashawn Slater , which made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in league history.

The contract includes a $29 million signing bonus; a fully guaranteed $7 million roster bonus, and $2 million base salary in 2025.

A fully guaranteed $7 million offseason roster bonus and $11 million base salary in 2026.

$26 million base salary in 2027 that is guaranteed for injury at signing and becomes fully guaranteed in March 2026.

$23.290 million base salary in 2028, $10 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing and becomes fully guaranteed in March 2027.

And in 2029, a $7 million offseason roster bonus and a $20.750 million base salary.

Slater said he’s been dealing with a blister on his foot that needed to be carved out. He tried to practice during the first two days of camp but has decided to sit out after that. (Daniel Popper)

Chiefs

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo praised the growth of DE George Karlaftis, noting that he has grown into a cornerstone player for the franchise.

“Yeah, I mean, probably the first thing that sticks out with George (Karlaftis) is his character. The one thing that (General Manager) Brett (Veach) and (Head Coach) Andy (Reid) do a great job of is we bring in a lot of great character guys,” Spagnuolo said, via ChiefsWire.com. “That’s huge in my opinion, in today’s pro sports because usually when you’re a high character guy you’re unselfish. George has got all of that, and then his ability and his intelligence. I mean, I can remember when (Defensive Line Coach) Joe (Cullen) and I did the Zoom call with George. Because I think he was (in) the COVID-19 draft – you guys remember better than me, but I just remember that that came out in a Zoom interview. All of that, how much he loved football, high character guy(and) how important it was to him. Brett does a great job keeping those guys here.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Pete Carroll said at a press conference that his memories of S Jamal Adams from their time together in Seattle are what fueled him to get Adams on the roster in Las Vegas.

“His style of play, aggressiveness, toughness and his mentality is really, really unique,” Carroll said. “That’s why we were so willing to go after him awhile back. So to get a chance to get him back in our organization and kind of give him an opportunity to get back in the flow of the kind of play he’s capable of, I’m all over it. It is because I know him really well and think the world of him. His style of play is so suitable for what we’re trying to do here about being aggressive and tough and all that. So we’ll see what happens.”