AFC Notes: Rashee Rice, Devin White, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos WR Marvin Mims said he feels a shift in the dynamic from being an underdog to being part of a team that is amongst the league’s contenders.

“You can kind of feel throughout the locker room that everyone is hungry, especially the guys who were here and played in Buffalo last year and got a taste of the playoffs,” Mims said, via Around The NFL. “They know what it’s like, know what it takes to get there. Then we bring in (Talanoa) Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw, Evan Engram. We bring in some more guys…You can really feel that the times are changing for us. People always like to say a ‘win now’ mode. With the way things went last year, we were projected to be last in the league last year and end up making the wild card. Guys that were here last year, they believe. The guys that are coming in, they want to make an impact too. I think everyone’s hungry.”

Chiefs

Per Jesse Newell, court records show Chiefs WR Rashee Rice settled one of his civil cases and agreed to pay $1,086,000 in fees.

settled one of his civil cases and agreed to pay $1,086,000 in fees. Rice’s lawyer Royce West issued the following statement on Rice’s behalf: “Last March, I was involved in a high-speed accident in Dallas. There have been a lot of sleepless nights thinking about the damages that my actions caused, and I will continue working within my means to make sure that everyone impacted will be made whole. I urge everyone to mind the speed limit, drive safe and drive smart. Last and certainly not least, I am profoundly sorry for the physical damages to person and property. I fully apologize for the harm I caused to innocent drivers and their families.” ( Newell )

Raiders

Raiders LB Devin White had his lows with the Buccaneers, Eagles, and Texans. He is far removed from being drafted fifth overall by Tampa Bay and hoisting a Super Bowl trophy. Yet, White isn’t concerned with what people think about him and is focused on showing he still has more to give to make people remember him.

“I’ve still got goals to hit,” White said, via Ryan McFadden of ESPN. “So [by] reaching my goals, they’ll find out, and they’ll remember.”

“Some things in my foot that [were] very triggering and trying to play through it,” White added of the previous season, with an injury requiring rehab. “But now I’m able to be myself and have fun.”

Raiders HC Pete Carroll is excited to have White, along with veterans Germaine Pratt and Elandon Roberts, on the roster.

“Well, [ Pratt is] a hard-nosed kid [who] played a lot of football, has been healthy [and] has played all of the positions to give us flexibility that really will help us,” Carroll said. “To put these three guys together where they’re on the field at the same time, that’s a loaded-up group. And they’re all tough and they’re all physical and they’re all downhill players, which is the style that we love to play with.”