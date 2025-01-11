AFC Notes: Rashod Bateman, Mike Tomlin, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Browns assistant coach Callie Brownson is leaving Cleveland to join USA Football who selects and trains USA’s National Flag Football Teams.

Rapoport adds that Brownson will lead the operations for the teams going to the Olympics in 2028. Ravens

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman is ready to step up as the team’s top receiver with WR Zay Flowers dealing with a knee injury.

“The situation that we have on our hands, it doesn’t change anything about me and my role and what I got to do,” Bateman said, via PFT. “My job is to go out and make plays no matter who’s on the field. So, it might look a little different as far as where I’m at [lining up on the field]. But overall, we got a football game, and I got to go play ball.”

Per Howard Balzer, the Ravens hosted P Jake Gerardi for a tryout on Wednesday.

Steelers

SI.com’s Albert Breer “wouldn’t pull the plug” on Steelers HC Mike Tomlin but understands the questions surrounding the franchise with their lack of playoff success despite no losing seasons.

but understands the questions surrounding the franchise with their lack of playoff success despite no losing seasons. Per Howard Balzer, Pittsburgh hosted DL Nathan Pickering and CB Mikey Victor for tryouts on Thursday.