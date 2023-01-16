AFC Notes: Ravens, Texans, Titans

Ravens

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley fumbled while leaping toward the end zone, resulting in a 98-yard return for a touchdown by Bengals DE Sam Hubbard. However, Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins believes that he should have been the one who was given the ball with the score tied at the goal line.

“He should have never been in that situation,” Dobbins said of Huntley, via ESPN. “I don’t get a single carry. I didn’t get a single carry. He should never have been in that situation. I believe I would have put it in the end zone, again. I’m a guy who feels like I should be on the field all the time. It’s the playoffs. Why am I not out there?”

“I should be the guy. I’m tired of holding that back,” Dobbins added. “I’m a playmaker. I’m a guy that my teammates feed off me when I’m on the field.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh commented on the decision to let Huntley try for the score instead of Dobbins or RB Gus Edwards and noted that Huntley executed the play incorrectly by attempting to dive over the top of the pile instead of going low.

“We felt like we had a good call; it was a push-sneak play. It wasn’t executed just the correct way,” Harbaugh said. “Tyler went over the top. That’s a ‘burrow’ play; he has to go low on that. That’s the way the play is designed. We felt like that was the best call; we just didn’t execute it right.”

Meanwhile, Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey addressed criticism of QB Lamar Jackson‘s availability for the game and noted that Jackson is currently at around 50-60 percent health.

“I just don’t think he really was healthy enough to really go out there,” Humphrey said. “There was a lot of speculation about him not having the contract. I don’t even know if I should say this, but he’s like limping around the facility. That’s kind of the crazy thing that people don’t see. Obviously, we knew that he wasn’t going to be out there with us, but hopefully, we sign him to a big-term deal and he’s a Raven with me forever.”

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the Ravens still view Jackson as their franchise quarterback and wonders if the team will use the franchise tag on him before attempting to negotiate a long-term deal.

Ravens DE Calais Campbell told reporters he has not made a decision about retirement and added he has not completely ruled out returning next season. (Jeff Zrebiec)

told reporters he has not made a decision about retirement and added he has not completely ruled out returning next season. (Jeff Zrebiec) Ravens S Chuck Clark is uncertain if he will return to Baltimore next season, although he would like to, and said he hopes to have discussions with the team over the next few weeks. (Zrebiec)

Texans

Former Saints HC Sean Payton said he is interviewing with Broncos, Texans, and Panthers this week and believes that the potential compensation in exchange for his services will be a mid to late first-round pick. (Mike Nabors)

Titans

Titans fifth-round WR Kyle Philips dealt with multiple injuries during his first season in the NFL but is now focused on getting healthy and adding weight before his second year in the league begins.

“I’m definitely disappointed with how the year went,” Philips said. “Definitely wanted to play a lot more games, contribute more to the team. But injuries happen, can’t control them, so I’ve just been focusing on getting healthy and going into this offseason, same thing, put some weight on, get healthy, and get ready for next year.”

“It sucks,” Philips added. “I think this is the longest I’ve been out of playing football with injuries and that stuff, so it’s been difficult to come in every day and not being able to help this team. That was the worst part. They’ve been great here already with us, just helping us make plans and working with our agencies. So I’ve got stuff planned back home with where I’ll be training, food, diet, all that stuff.”