AFC Notes: Reed Blankenship, Logan Hall, Texans, Titans

Texans

New Texans S Reed Blankenship feels the sky is the limit for Houston’s defensive group after a strong season in 2025.

“Like you said, they’re already a really talented group,” Blankenship said at his introductory press conference, via NFL.com. “I want to come in and contribute as much as I can. But there shouldn’t be any fall off. That’s my mindset. There should not be any fall off. If anything, like I said before, there should be a sense of calmness. There’s going to be another communicator in the back end. I feel like the sky’s the limit for this secondary, for sure. I know all these guys are bought in. Why wouldn’t you want to be? They all want to win. We have a winning mindset. I can already feel that in the building. I’m super excited to get to work with these guys and really start to build relationships with them.”

Texans G Wyatt Teller signed a two-year, $16 million contract , including $8.5 million fully guaranteed with a $5.75 million signing bonus, and the deal contains two void years for salary cap purposes. (OTC)

signed a two-year, $16 million contract , including $8.5 million fully guaranteed with a $5.75 million signing bonus, and the deal contains two void years for salary cap purposes. (OTC) The Texans re-signed K Ka’imi Fairbairn to a two-year, $17.778 million extension that includes a $6 million signing bonus and $11.66 million total guaranteed, with annual salaries of $1.3 million and $4.33 million (both fully guaranteed), salary cap hits of $5.788 million and $6.695 million, and $10,000 per-game active roster bonuses worth up to $170,000 annually. The deal saw him become the highest-paid kicker in the league. (Wilson)

Texans

Texans DL Logan Hall played with some elite players during his time with the Buccaneers and is now looking forward to returning to Houston, where he will be playing alongside star pass rushers Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter.

“I think I can do whatever is asked of me,” Hall said, via KRPC 2. “I have that versatility, that size. I’m big enough to play inside. I think I’m explosive enough and long enough to play outside. Ideally, for me, I think three technique is home. I love that position. But, ultimately, whatever is asked of me to do, I think I can do it at a high level.”

“I’m excited,” Hall added. “They got some fire rushers in that pair. It’s going to make my life a lot easier, certainly. It’s really exciting. It’s not going to be boring, you’re not going to get stuck into the monotony. The blitzes and stunts and just being dialed in that way is really rewarding and really fun to play for. So, I think DeMeco is going to have a lot of good stuff like he has shown in the past. I’m just really excited to be a part of that. What I was asked to do in Tampa, I think was kind of stand and bang, fight the good fight. I think here I’d have more of an opportunity to pin my ears back and go, which is outstanding. I think cultivating that and continuing to soak up and absorb everything I’m learning from coach Wright and everybody else around me. I think that’s going to definitely add to my game.”

John Carroll WR Tyren Montgomery was invited to the Texans’ local pro day. (Jon Alexander)

was invited to the Texans’ local pro day. (Jon Alexander) Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald said his 30 visit schedule includes the Texans. (Justin Melo)

Titans

Arizona CB Treydan Stukes visited the Titans. (Justin Melo)

visited the Titans. (Justin Melo) Clemson OT Tristan Leigh will take a 30 visit with the Titans. (Ryan Fowler)