AFC Notes: RJ Harvey, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs OL Competition

Broncos

Broncos QB Bo Nix highly praised second-round RB RJ Harvey for his performance in OTAs, saying he’s showing good route running and quick hands.

“He’s done a really good job working,” Nix said, via BroncosWire. “He does a good job out of the backfield. It’s hard to tell with shorts and a shirt what it’s like running the ball with no pads, but that’s obviously why we got him. You know he can run the ball, but I think it’s the other things that he’s showing. Just the routes, [his] suddenness and quickness in his hands. I think all that’s really good to see, but he’s a great guy, first and foremost, then I think it’s going to translate for him being a successful player.”

Chargers

Chargers 2024 fifth-round CB Cam Hart stepped into a starting role as the season ended last year, and he’s in line for a big role to start the new year. Following a year where he dealt with multiple injuries, Hart’s biggest goal is to remain on the field for every game to show what he’s truly capable of doing.

“I got a lot of goals for myself. One, get healthy. 17 healthy games,” Hart said, via Omar Navarro of the team’s website. “Obviously last year, everyone seen a couple of injuries here or there, that has been something that I’ve been tormenting over or just mad about for myself.”

“Just 17 healthy games and give everybody everything I have,” Hart added. “I think I got a lot out there that I can prove, or have to prove, and I showed a small percentage of who Cam could be in the NFL last year. With 17 healthy games, I think I have a lot more to show.”

Chargers DB coach Steve Clinkscale praised Hart’s body language and leadership, while outlining his strengths and weaknesses.

“I think Cam is a leader,” Clinkscale said. “He’s one of those guys that’s not going to say a lot, but he definitely leads by his demeanor. He has a presence about him. He walks in the room, ready to go, locked in, next play. He’s like that all the time.”

“Big thing for Cam, I think he’s one of those guys that’s really bought in to learning the game, getting better at his craft. He’s a big, physical corner who I think can improve a lot more than what he even showed last year.”

Chiefs

The Chiefs moved Kingsley Suamataia to guard for Week 2 of last season after opening the season at left tackle. Andy Reid explains they liked how Suamataia plays at the position, so they are moving him there in this year’s offseason program.

“We moved him (Kingsley Suamataia) there for that second Denver game, so I mentioned that was one of the positives – the only positive that came out of that game, but I thought he did a nice job there, so we’re moving him in there,” Reid said, via ChiefsWire. “Listen, (Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo) Spags runs a million different looks, so this is the best thing for him, to get in there and have a bunch of things thrown at him, and he’s doing a nice job so far.”

Reid said Suamataia is competing with Mike Caliendo at left guard.

“He (Kingsley Suamataia) and (Mike) Caliendo are working there and doing that,” said Reid.