AFC Notes: Robert Saleh, Cam Ward, Nico Collins, Texans, Titans

Texans WR Nico Collins has been bitten by the injury bug but has formed a strong duo with QB C.J. Stroud in Houston, with Collins coming to his quarterback’s defense following a tough playoff exit.

“Just keep your head up,” Collins said, via Aaron Wilson. “Like, it’s not the way we want to end, you know what I’m saying? Our goal was to go to the Super Bowl, but things happen. Just keep being you, brother. Don’t let this one game define who you are. We all know who you are. Keep being a star. Keep being a leader you are. Keep being the light in the room and just keep being you. The dude’s a baller, man. One freak of an athlete. So, I’m excited for next year. Just can’t wait to get back on the field with the guys, get back grinding, and continue to be great.”

“It is what it is,” Collins said of missing his team’s final game. “Things happen. That’s life. Definitely missed being out there with my fellas. Didn’t expect Pittsburgh to be my last outing. But it is what it is. It’s God’s timing. Just thankful that I’m feeling great…Man, it was one hell of a year. It was a great year. It didn’t start out the way we wanted to, but I feel like, man, just the ride, just the bonding, and just going out and competing with each other, it was one great feeling. Don’t regret one moment. I feel like it’s all motivation for next year. Gonna get out there, get ready for OTAs, and throughout camp. Motivation for next year, for sure.”

Titans

Although new Titans HC Robert Saleh posted a 20-36 record in his first three years as a head coach with the Jets, he opened up about what he learned from that experience and how he plans on applying it in his second try.

“There is no handbook to a first time at anything you do,” Saleh said, via the team’s website. “The proper question would be: What didn’t I learn? There is so much to gain from any time you are in the chair as head coach, and there is so many learning experiences that I had. I could sit here and talk to you for the next four hours about all those things. But I can assure you there is tremendous growth from the opportunity I had as a coach and through that growth I think I am more prepared now than I’ve ever been to attack this position.”

Per Albert Breer, if the Titans miss out on hiring Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator, one name to watch is Mike Rutenberg of the Falcons.

New Titans HC Robert Saleh hired former Giants HC Brian Daboll to be the OC and lead the offense with young QB Cam Ward. Saleh cited Daboll’s history with young quarterbacks and explained how Daboll makes life hard for opposing defensive coaches.

“[Daboll] has had a history of developing young quarterbacks in this league and college, and the different stops that he’s had,” Saleh said, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “He has a tremendous amount of experience with tremendous quarterbacks all over.”

“I can tell you that he’s always going to strain you with both [the] run and pass. He’s going to find the run-pass conflicts within your scheme. Then he’s going to attack the s— out of it. He’s special in that regard. He’s a problem.”

Saleh was quick to discuss their plans for Ward, both physically and mentally.

“So, the biggest thing that we’re gonna work with Cam, just going all the way back to the beginning. We’ve gotten a whole offseason to work with him. Take him back to the very, very beginning both on the field, off the field. The process at which, what it looks like to not only be a professional with regards to preparation in his body, but as a professional with regards to preparing from a gameplanning standpoint, or a playbook standpoint,” Saleh said, via the team’s social media.