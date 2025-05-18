AFC Notes: Rookies, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins C Aaron Brewer said second-round OL Jonah Savaiinaea is “special” and said that he can move incredibly well for a person of his size.

“Special,” Brewer said, via the Palm Beach Post. “Big dude. But he’s a big dude who can move. As soon as I seen really every position who was drafted, I’m looking up highlights, combine, all that good stuff.”

Brewer said the biggest thing that he can teach rookies is taking care of their body and making sure they’re proactive in their recovery process.

“I would say be proactive with my recovery,” Brewer said. “Because you’re young, you’re young and full of energy. You just, you on the go. You’re trying to impress coaches and pressure teammates and impress the vets. And the biggest part of longevity in this league is recovery. And so it’s all like one. Don’t wait later on down the line to start taking care of your body. Like, this is your moneymaker. Every single day, have your routine.”

Jets

Jets first-round RT Armand Membou said he plans on being a road grader for New York and isn’t concerned about where he plays on the offensive line.

“What they need me to do,” Membou said, via Jets Wire. “Just run behind me. When I get on the field I flip a switch. No friends out there.“

Patriots

The Patriots signed UDFA WR Efton Chism III out of Eastern Washington after recording 3,852 yards in college. Eastern Washington HC Aaron Best compared Chism to Seahawks WR and Eastern Washington alum Cooper Kupp because of his work ethic and passion for the game.

“We all know it’s not where you start, it’s where you end,” Best said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “No one knew about Cooper Kupp 10 years ago, other than [playing in] the Big Sky Conference. Now everybody knows about Cooper Kupp when he’s a Super Bowl champion and MVP of that game, and also a triple crown winner [leading the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and TDs in 2021].

“Efton is not the biggest. He’s not the fastest. He’s not the strongest. But I will say he’s most committed — his Valentine is bigger than most people. His care of his teammates is bigger than most people. When you have a chip on your shoulder, that’s real and you carry it for life. That’s what he did in high school to get to college. He wasn’t a highly recruited kid out of high school. No FBS offers, much like Coop.”