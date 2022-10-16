AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Colts

Broncos

Broncos QB Russell Wilson said his shoulder is feeling better every day and believes he’ll be okay moving forward.

“Shoulder’s feeling better, getting better every day,” Wilson said, via ESPN. “I haven’t had this particular thing before, but I’ll be OK. I’ll be ready.”

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett said Wilson looks good and expressed confidence in his ability to handle his job like a professional.

“He definitely looks good,” Hackett said. “Russ has played in the league for a long time, and all players have different things they have to deal with…I think you’re always dealing with that stuff across the board. I think he’s doing an amazing job getting himself to 100%.”

Wilson downplayed the criticism revolving around him and the team’s slow start to the season.

“Lot of season left,” Wilson said. “I’ve done it before and I’ll do it again…I don’t think you get motivated by criticism…I can handle it, I’m built for it. I’m built for the good times and the tough times…It’s never supposed to be easy.”

Chargers

Chargers WR Keenan Allen is listed as doubtful for Monday night’s game against the Broncos and Allen said that’s being charitable about his chances of playing. The goal is for him to continue his hamstring rehab and have a chance at returning to play in Week 7.

“Right now it’s about gaining my strength back,” Allen told NFL Media’s Bridget Condon. “Endurance. It’s getting tiring. The hamstring gets tired after four down-and-backs. Building that strength, getting that back, and getting my mind back right.” Allen suffered the injury in Week 1 and hasn’t played since. Hamstring injuries are notoriously tricky and Allen admitted he had a setback. “I wouldn’t say it was going well,” Allen said. “I think I pushed a little too fast. I wasn’t ready obviously and reaggravated it.” Colts A source tells Jordan Schultz the following on Colts RB Jonathan Taylor : “Everyone’s aligned. He’s very disciplined with his weekly biomechanics and recovery regimens. The abundance of caution is necessary for long-term health, being available for the entire season and beyond. Not about one or two games.”

: “Everyone’s aligned. He’s very disciplined with his weekly biomechanics and recovery regimens. The abundance of caution is necessary for long-term health, being available for the entire season and beyond. Not about one or two games.” Colts HC Frank Reich on QB Matt Ryan taking no sacks on 58 dropbacks: “The O-line was special.” ( HCon QBtaking no sacks on 58 dropbacks: “The O-line was special.” ( JJ Stankevitz

Colts C Ryan Kelly on the team’s victory: “The defense had held us up for five weeks, so it was about damn time we went out there and did it (on offense).” (Zak Keefer)