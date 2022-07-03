AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Derek Carr

Broncos

Broncos OC Justin Outten had high praise of Russell Wilson based on his ability to work with coaches and process information.

“He’s a pro’s pro,” Outten said, via BroncosWire. “You’ll give him some information and it will be a little bit outside of the box. He’ll look at you funny and he’ll see it work and then it comes to fruition. He’s a really good guy to work with.”

Outten reiterated that Wilson is “very coachable” and has been proactive in learning Denver’s system.

“He gives you feedback, and we also give him feedback. He’s very coachable and in the position that he’s in, he could easily tell us, ‘It’s my way or the highway.’ He’s been very good about just getting around the system and learning it all and asking questions every single day. It’s been great.”

Chargers

Former Chargers QB Philip Rivers has no hard feelings over how his time with the Chargers ended, with the team allowing him to leave as an unrestricted free agent and using the No. 6 pick in 2020 on his replacement, Justin Herbert.

“I pull like crazy for the Chargers and I pull for Justin Herbert in particular, just because I think it’s awesome that I was able to be there for 16 years, hopefully he can be there for another 16,” Rivers said in an interview with Crain & Company. “I always thought it’s cool you look at the Packers, you can say, ‘Who’s been their quarterback the last 40 years? Favre and Rodgers.’ You don’t want it to go the Browns’ version, with 30 starters in the last 25 years. With Herbert, it was time for me to be done there, and then they nailed that pick.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Derek Carr already feels like a “better football player” since the arrival of HC Josh McDaniels and gets a lot of feedback from their new coach.

“I feel like a better football player. And I’ve had a lot of great coaches. He’s come in, he’s seen those things, ‘Wow, that’s awesome. What about this, too? What about this here?’ It’s helping me grow. It’s been really fun to be around him,” said Carr, via Phil Perry of NBC Sports.

Carr added that he’s in constant contact with new GM Dave Ziegler about ideas he has for their offense.

“Dave, our general manager, him and Dave have just been great. I’m texting with them all the time, playing golf with Josh, talking about ideas and things like that. It’s been awesome. I really have enjoyed my time, and I’m looking forward to, years to come, learning from him.”