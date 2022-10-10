AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers

Broncos
Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett believes their offense simply needs more time to gel.
“I would say for sure we need more time,” Hackett told reporters. “I think we’re in the process of we’re going to evaluate everything. We’re going to sit down as an offensive staff, we’re going to look at all of the things that we thought were good. Things that sometimes they look good, and we might not have capitalized on them, so we don’t want to necessarily throw those things out of there. We just want to find ways to get guy open and give them the opportunity to make plays. That’s what we’re looking for. We’re going to be sure we look at it with a fine tooth comb, all of us, every single one of us, to try to put those guys in the best position possible.”
Hackett spent the offseason explaining that they built their offense in tandem with QB Russell Wilson.
“Right now, when we built the system, we built the system that was a combination of both our stuff and [Wilson’s] stuff,” Hackett said. “We wanted to be sure that we were doing it. A lot of the stuff carried over. There was a lot of stuff that we had that both he did and that I had done in the past. So we’re trying to mesh those things together. I don’t know if it’s necessarily sometimes the stuff that we’re doing, it’s just, again, those little negative plays here and there. Those things when you’re at second-and-long; you’re at first-and-long, and when we’re playing behind the chains. So I think we definitely want to take a hard look at everything that he’s done successfully and make sure we’re accommodating him as much as possible so that he feels comfortable. But at the same time, we want to do things that our players do. It’s a different team than the team that he was on in the past. So we just want to make sure we’re doing all the right stuff.”
- A coach for an NFC team told NBC Sports’ Peter King they didn’t think Hackett and Wilson were a good fit together: “That offense was not tailored for Russell Wilson. Hackett’s a guy who wants his quarterback to go all the way through his progressions.”
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says there’s a perception in some circles Wilson wants to become more of a pocket quarterback and limit his running, which is tough because his mobility has been a big reason for his past success.
Chargers
- Chargers HC Brandon Staley on his decision to go for it on fourth down at the end of the game: “I just wanted to finish the game with the ball… but I had a lot of confidence in our defense to go out there and get them stopped.” (Jake Trotter)
Chiefs
Chiefs DT Chris Jones was sure to credit DL coach Joe Cullen with the improvements the unit has made so far in 2022. This is Cullen’s first year in Kansas City after he was let go by the Jaguars after just one season in 2021.
“Listen, I told everybody, I’ve been in this system four years. What’s changed? Joe Cullen,” Jones said via USA Today’s Charles Goldman. “Joe Cullen — his demeanor, our game plan, the way he brings the best out of us individually and the defensive line group. We harp on that. We take accountability to stop the run. That’s a high priority on our list. It gives us the ability to rush the passer once we stop the run. So, it forces to pass the ball and do what we love to do most and get after the quarterback.”
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!