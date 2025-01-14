AFC Notes: Russell Wilson’s Future, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

“He stepped up, man, and I know he’s got a lot of pain. I’m proud of him going in there and delivering,” said Bengals HC Zac Taylor.

“I know what kind of player I want to be. I know what’s expected of me,” Mims said. “From year one to year two needs to be the biggest jump, in my opinion. We knew going into that game Cody was the best option. Coach had faith in me as an emergency. I felt like Orlando and Cody did a great job. It’s the league. You’ve always got to be ready no matter what. Injuries bother everybody. It’s about being available. The whole hand situation, I’m still dealing with it. Just watching all my games. Come back even better. I don’t put a good or a bad on my rookie year. I just put there’s a lot I need to fix and I’ll continue to fix.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said the team is in wait-and-see mode with WR Zay Flowers as he recovers from a knee injury.

“That’s in we’ll see mode,” Harbaugh said, via PFT. “He’s working hard to get back and we’ll see toward the end of the week if he’s practicing. He could play without practicing, for sure, if he feels healthy enough and it’s safe for him.”

Steelers

Steelers QB Russell Wilson told reporters that he hopes to return as the team’s starter next season after starting 12 games for Pittsburgh in 2024.

“That’s the plan,” Wilson said, via ESPN. “I love it here and everything else, and I think we have a great football team. “Obviously it didn’t end the way we wanted it to, and I think there’s a lot more to do.”

Wilson noted that he hasn’t met with the team about a potential return yet but says his feelings are clear on wanting to come back.