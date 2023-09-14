AFC Notes: Ryan Tannehill, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Some Jaguars players seem to be bringing a little bit of extra motivation into a big Week 2 matchup against the Chiefs, like OLB Josh Allen who remembers how Kansas City beat them twice last year, including in the playoffs. But Jaguars HC Doug Pederson and QB Trevor Lawrence downplayed the revenge factor.

“I don’t bring it up,” Pederson said via USA Today’s Adam Stites. “Even though it’s in our cutups and it’s in the tape study for this week and all that, but I don’t really go back. It’s why they call it history. It’s in the past, and we focus on the future and focus on the present and try to get better today.”

“It’s a new year, we’ve both got different teams, it’s a new season,” Lawrence added. “There’s a different set of challenges. You got to use the tape from the previous meeting, but obviously you’re not carrying those emotions and feelings over. This is a new season and we got to prepare and put our best foot forward to win this game.”

Texans

The Texans worked out five players on Tuesday including DT Bruce Hector , DL Michael Dogbe , OT Jamarco Jones , LB Terrell Lewis and DT Jaylen Twyman , via Aaron Wilson.

, DL , OT , LB and DT , via Aaron Wilson. Of this group, Houston signed Dogbe to a contract.

Titans

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill was visibly frustrated with his performance during the team’s opener where he threw three interceptions and missed multiple open receivers. After answering a few questions about it Wednesday, he was finally ready to turn the page.

“Guys, I just want to move on to San Diego [Los Angeles Chargers],” Tannehill said, via ESPN. “I’m not going to answer any more questions about what happened Sunday. I’m not happy about it. No one in this building’s happy about it, but at the end of the day, it’s over.”

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said he expects better out of his quarterback.

“Ryan has to be better,” Vrabel said. “We have to hit guys that are open, and we can’t force the ball into double coverage.”

Tannehill is confident he can bounce back and believes in the talent around him in order to do so.

“I’m totally confident in myself and my abilities and the guys around me,” Tannehill said. “I think that’s what it comes down to — trusting yourself, trusting the guys around you, and then being able to make those plays when they come.”

Titans S Amani Hooker is not ready to return to the field and remains in concussion protocol according to Vrabel. (Turron Davenport)