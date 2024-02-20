AFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Jerry Jeudy, L’Jarius Sneed, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos’ receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Tim Patrick have been in the trade mix over the last year and will be talking points this offseason considering they all are in the top 10 in Denver’s salary cap hits for 2024.

“I don’t think about none of that,’‘ Jeudy said about possible changes, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “I just want to be more consistent, keep being consistent. It’s like I said [to others] we had the most wins since I’ve been here, so that’s progress, but it’s about having the right guys to do what the coaches want.”

Sutton also weighed in on the situation via Legwold, saying: “I still feel like if we’re all together, the potential is off the charts. We all want to be here when we turn it around, be a part of that. All you can do is control the controllables, what you can control, that’s it.”

Chargers Jeremy Fowler of ESPN names Giants free agent RB Saquon Barkley as a good fit to take over for the Chargers as a three-down back in new OC Greg Roman’s offense.

Chiefs

ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes financially the Chiefs could make it work to keep both DT Chris Jones and CB L’Jarius Sneed , but it would entail jumping through a ton of other hoops and impacting their ability to make other additions to the roster.

and CB , but it would entail jumping through a ton of other hoops and impacting their ability to make other additions to the roster. Graziano points out the Chiefs have been drafting cornerbacks over the past few seasons to prepare for the possibility of losing Sneed this offseason. He adds Sneed himself took over for former Chiefs CB Charvarius Ward who Kansas City allowed to walk in free agency.

who Kansas City allowed to walk in free agency. The Chiefs can create around $35 million in cap space by restructuring QB Patrick Mahomes ‘ contract, and Graziano writes some kind of restructuring involving Mahomes seems “inevitable.”

‘ contract, and Graziano writes some kind of restructuring involving Mahomes seems “inevitable.” Graziano predicts the Chiefs will find a way to keep Jones and end up letting Sneed walk to more lucrative pastures in free agency.