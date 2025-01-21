AFC Notes: Sean McDermott, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott has noticed reinvigorated effort within the organization in order for the team to take the next step.

“I’ve seen it,” McDermott said, via SI’s Albert Breer. “Now it’s kind of just who we are. They understand. Every week of the season, their focus has been there. We haven’t always won, but every week of the season, Albert, they’ve been so darn consistent with when I see them Wednesday morning, first thing. They’re in there, they’re focused on improving, they’re focused on how they can become better teammates, how they can eat better, how they can rehab better. They’re all about the process that leads to winning, which is not different than our other teams. It just seems like it’s at a little bit of a higher level.”

In his final projection of 2025 compensatory picks, Over The Cap’s Nick Korte projects the Bills getting two fifth-round picks for the loss of WR Gabriel Davis and DE Leonard Floyd .

and DE . Korte notes the biggest uncertainty in his projections is where the exact cutoffs will fall between the rounds. While Korte is doubtful S Mike Edwards will count as a qualifying free agent due to not playing enough snaps between his stints with Buffalo and Tampa Bay this year, if he does qualify it will cancel out one of Buffalo’s picks.

Dolphins

In his final projection of 2025 compensatory picks, Over The Cap’s Nick Korte projects the Dolphins getting third, fourth, and seventh-round picks for the loss of G Robert Hunt , DT Christian Wilkins , and S DeShon Elliott .

, DT , and S . Korte notes the biggest uncertainty in his projections is where the exact cutoffs will fall between the rounds, so it’s possible Wilkins could qualify as a third-round pick instead of a fourth.

Brad Biggs mentions that the Dolphins could hire Bears ST coordinator Richard Hightower in the same role given that he has previously worked with HC Mike McDaniel during their time in San Francisco.

Jets

Zack Rosenblatt says that one name to watch on the staff of potential Jets HC Aaron Glenn is Lions defensive assistant Jim O’Neil who coached in Cleveland when Glenn started his coaching career and was a Jets coach when Glenn was a scout.

Patriots

New England is interviewing Texans assistant DL coach Nate Ollie for their defensive line coach position.