AFC Notes: Sean Payton, Andy Reid, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton told reporters he’s still hoping LB Drew Sanders will be able to return this season and revealed that he is hoping for the same situation with RB J.K. Dobbins.

“Yes,” Payton said, via BroncosWire.com. “It’s going to be later, but yes. We monitor the progress. [V.P. of player health and performance] Beau [Lowery] goes through the report. I don’t have the game, [but he’ll return]. And honestly, the same can be said with Dobbins. It wouldn’t be soon, but that has a chance to happen.”

Broncos LB Nik Bonitto was fined $11,593 for pulling a player off the pile.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic named Broncos DC Vance Joseph as an assistant coach who could garner "serious looks" in the upcoming coaching cycle.

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid took responsibility for a fourth-down attempt that led to an incomplete pass by QB Patrick Mahomes.

“I take full responsibility for that,” Reid said after the game, via Pro Football Talk. “I thought we could get it. I was confident we could do that. It’s important to take advantage of opportunities, and I thought it was an opportunity. I was wrong in hindsight. I was wrong. We’ve been pretty good on fourth downs. I messed that one up.”

“I put the guys offensively in a tough position with the fourth downs. I tried to stay aggressive with it (and) I take full responsibility for that,” Reid continued. “I thought we could get it; that was the decision. I was confident we could do that. It’s important that you take advantage of opportunities (and) I thought it was an opportunity. I was wrong, no? I mean, hindsight, it was wrong. We’ve been pretty good on fourth downs. I messed that one up.”

“We know the chances are getting lower and lower, but I know the guys on this team are going to give everything they have every opportunity they get,” Mahomes added.“You’re just getting late in the season, and you’re not going to get these opportunities back. That’s a good team, but we had chances. We didn’t execute at the right time to win it.”

Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie was fined $11,593 for a facemask, OT Kingsley Suamataia was fined $8,108 for a blindside block, and RB Isiah Pacheco was fined $46,371 for using the helmet.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic named Chiefs OC Matt Nagy as an assistant coach who could garner "serious looks" in the upcoming coaching cycle.

Raiders

Raiders CB Kyu Blu Kelly was fined $5,722 for a violent gesture, and LB Devin White was fined $6,500 for taunting.

It was announced on Monday that Kelly would miss the remainder of the season due to a ruptured patellar tendon.

Per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, many around the league are wondering if there will be a head coach opening with the Raiders after the season.