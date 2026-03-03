AFC Notes: Sean Payton, Davis Webb, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton explained why he turned play-calling duties over to OC Davis Webb and why he trusts him to lead the offense.

“With regards to play calling, it’s something that he’ll be really good at it,” Payton said, via Broncos Wire. “Man, it’s like, ‘Would you give up play calling?’ I would only do that if I felt like it would help our team. I’ll still be involved with what we do offensively, just like what we do defensively. But I do think he has a gift. He’s real sharp. I’m glad he’s on our staff. Typically, any decision we make like that is to benefit our team. So listen, I’m looking forward to it. I challenged him in the offseason prior to that preseason game [in which Davis called plays]. He did a good job. I think it will help us, and certainly, I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t think it was going to help our team win. You get to a point where you’re focused strictly on improving your team any way you can.”

Chargers

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz alluded to the team prioritizing the offensive line in free agency, especially with OL Bradley Bozeman deciding to retire.

“Yeah, we’re looking at all positions,” Hortiz said, via Chargers Wire. “Definitely want to sure up the offensive line, we’ve got some holes there, Bradley Bozeman retired, and we got some free agents on the other line. Definitely have to add to it. Excited about the week, excited to be with coach again and adding Mike it’s awesome.“

Penn State RB Kaytron Allen interviewed formally with the Chargers. (Tom Downey)

interviewed formally with the Chargers. (Tom Downey) Tennessee CB Colton Hood met formally with the Chargers at the Combine. (Ryan Roberts)

Chiefs

Chiefs GM Brett Veach said the team wants to invest in the running game this offseason as they eye running backs both in free agency and the draft.

“Certainly, we want to get more explosive in the running game,” Veach said, via ESPN. “We’ve invested in that interior [of the offensive line] with [right guard] Trey Smith and [center] Creed Humphrey, two of the best in the league. We thought [left guard] Kingsley [Suamataia] made a big step. Those are three talented interior players.”

According to Cameron Wolfe, the Cardinals, Chiefs, Commanders, and Titans showed the most interest in Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love during the combine.