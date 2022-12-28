AFC Notes: Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Derek Carr

Raiders

Raiders QB Derek Carr thinks the team has enough talent to be successful yet it hasn’t always translated to wins this season.

“We are talented, but talent doesn’t mean wins and I’ve seen that firsthand in different years and so when you look at it, you have to watch the film,” Carr said, via Pro Football Talk. “You can’t just throw something out there and say this or that. You have to watch it and know it and see it and make the corrections and Josh [McDaniels] has been doing that. We’re doing our best to do that, to make sure as leaders we’re pushing everybody to do the same things and when you fall short, I mean, my heart breaks. I just care so much. When you don’t do your best, you let your team down, let your organization, and your fans down, and it hurts. It breaks your heart, but at the end of the day, nobody cares, and you get back up and you keep going. That’s how you do it.”