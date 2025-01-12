AFC Notes: Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton after the loss to Buffalo on Sunday: “It’s a disappointing finish. The things we thought we needed to do well on the road to win, we didn’t do them nearly well enough.” (Nick Kosmider)

Payton on Bills HC Sean McDermott: "I think he's a tremendous coach. I would consider him a good friend." (Chris Tomasson)

Payton said the team wasn't well prepared for the Bills' rushing attack: "Did I think they would run the ball that effectively? No." (Mike Klis)

When asked if he was looking forward to the future, Payton said he has a good feeling about it: “We get out of our cap problem … we’ve got to have a good offseason.” (Klis)

Chargers

Chargers QB Justin Herbert became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw more interceptions in a playoff game than he did in the regular season.

“I let the team down,” Herbert said, via the team’s website. “You can’t turn over the ball like that and expect to win. Put the team into a tough position with four turnovers like that. The defense hung tough, they got some turnovers, they gave us opportunities. I just have to be better.”

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh shouldered the blame for the loss, saying that he was outcoached by Texans HC DeMeco Ryans and that Houston was the better team.

“They were the better team today. All respect to them. Not being the better team today, I’m accountable for that, so that’s on me, and congratulations to DeMeco Ryans and the Texans. They were the better team,” Harbaugh said, via Pro Football Talk. “They played a better game. Coach Ryans had them better prepared. His team played better. Congratulations. Total respect. They played really good offensively, defensively, special teams. C.J. Stroud, respect to C.J., he made some terrific plays.”

Chargers CB Asante Samuel Jr. said he has been dealing with "stinger symptoms" and that's why he missed most of the season, with the hopes that he will be ready to return for the offseason program. (Daniel Popper)

Raiders

The Athletic’s Tashan Reed and Vic Tafur note there are league sources who are convinced Raiders minority owner Tom Brady is running the team and not just serving in an advisory role. They mention some prospective GM candidates have actually had concerns about how much Brady will be involved.

is running the team and not just serving in an advisory role. They mention some prospective GM candidates have actually had concerns about how much Brady will be involved. The report adds Raiders owner Mark Davis was not interested in former Titans HC Mike Vrabel because he didn’t want to take another spin with “The Patriot Way” after the failure of former HC Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler .

was not interested in former Titans HC because he didn’t want to take another spin with “The Patriot Way” after the failure of former HC and GM . Reed and Tafur point out Vikings DC Brian Flores , another coach with connections to the Patriots, has not been requested for an interview yet despite reports linking him to the Raiders.

, another coach with connections to the Patriots, has not been requested for an interview yet despite reports linking him to the Raiders. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the relationship between Brady and North Carolina HC Bill Belichick hasn’t been repaired to the point where Brady would hire Belichick.

hasn’t been repaired to the point where Brady would hire Belichick. Raiders LB Amari Burney was fined $5,312 for Unnecessary Roughness (hip-drop tackle) in Week 18.