AFC Notes: Sean Payton, Marquise Brown, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

On Thursday, the Broncos blew a 24-13 lead, which started with a converted free-kick field goal before half.

“It was disappointing because there was a lot at stake, and we know that,” Broncos HC Sean Payton said, via The Associated Press. “We had a fast start. I was encouraged by that, and then uncharacteristically this season, we didn’t finish or play nearly well enough in the second half, both offensively and defensively. Time of possession. The third-down numbers. Our rushing numbers fell off in the second half. Credit Los Angeles for fighting their way back in, and we didn’t make enough plays in the end. So we go from there.”

Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix says the team is “frustrated” by the loss the and are already looking to get back on the field next week.

“Everybody in that locker room — every guy — wants to already play next week, I think, at this point,” Nix said. “We’re all competitively frustrated. I think we’re excited for this opportunity. We know that this next one’s the most important, and we just want to go out next week and not feel this way again.”

Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers successfully converted the first free-kick field goal since 1976 on Thursday.

“Looking over at their sideline was funny — they were confused what was going on,” Chargers K Cameron Dicker said, via Pro Football Talk. “We talk about it every week, so it was a normal thing for us. But it’s funny to watch.”

The Chargers coaching staff had the special teams unit prepared for this specific situation. Although, the offense was clearly confused as to what was happening.

“Offense and stuff isn’t usually in there so they were all confused,” Dicker said. “They were like, ‘What’s going on here?’ So that was funny to hear. And so now, we just taught a bunch of people what’s going on.”

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Marquise Brown was recently designated to return from injured reserve. Patrick Mahomes said the receiver is working to get back into football shape and they are getting him reps in practice.

“I think coach spoke on it a little bit. It’s not like he hurt his leg, so he got out there and he was rolling around. I think, more than anything, it’s him getting back in football shape. It’s just different than training and stuff like that. And him being able to feel confident enough to go out there and take hits and stuff like that, which he’s been cleared to do,” Mahomes said, via PFT. “So, it’s about him getting more and more reps. You don’t want to overdo it. But you want to let him go out there when he’s ready, and hopefully that’s sooner rather than later.”