AFC Notes: Sean Payton, Rashee Rice, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

The Broncos went six quarters without scoring before exploding for 33 points in their Week 7 comeback win over the Giants. When asked about their offensive issues, Denver HC Sean Payton responded that they are looking “closely” at their personnel choices and how they fit into their scheme.

“I think you start with who. Who is it we’re asking to do certain things from a personnel standpoint?” Payton said, via BroncosWire. “There may be some guys [whose] playing time goes up and some might begin to diminish. You look closely at the personnel, then you look at the scheme and does it fit us? There’s a lot to that question, but it’s a good question.”

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice made his season debut after a six-game suspension and went for two touchdowns in a 31-0 victory. Rice reflected on the joy he felt and vowed to stay on the field for his teammates.

“You don’t really know how much you love something until it’s gone — or possibly could be gone,” Rice said, via ESPN’s Nate Taylor. “I was able to get a glimpse of that. I don’t ever want to feel that again. Just being able to be out here with my brothers, that’s the most love I’ve had in a long time.”

Kansas City TE Travis Kelce couldn’t hold back his excitement to have Rice back because of their love for him and what he does for the offense.

“Everybody in this building loves Rashee, man,” Kelce said. “Just getting him back out there, we had the full gambit and Pat had a great opportunity to spread the ball around a lot.

“I think it’s just a glimpse of what you’re going to see from here on out. We’re going to get even more and more in sync with having the full arsenal. As long as we keep playing unselfishly and getting excited for each other, the sky’s the limit for this group.”

Raiders

The Raiders are coming off a disastrous 31-0 loss to the Chiefs in Week 7. When asked if he’s already considering parting ways with HC Pete Carroll or GM John Spytek, owner Mark Davis responded that he’s keeping faith in their leadership.

“You have to have faith in the people that you hired. And I do,” Davis said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review Journal. “You’ve got to give them a chance to do the job.”

Since arriving in Las Vegas, Davis has parted ways with five different head coaches and general managers. He said he’s never afraid “to rip the Band-Aid off and start over.”

“I’m more than willing, all the time, to rip the Band-Aid off and start over,” Davis said. “That’s not a question with me.”

Davis also owns the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA, which recently won their third championship title. Davis tries to draw inspiration from how they’ve run to Aces.

“You always question, but as I did with the Aces, I had faith in the leadership, just as I have faith in the people that I hired here as the head coach and general manager,” Davis said. “And I’m going to let them do their job and let’s see what the results are.”