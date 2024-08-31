AFC Notes: Shad Khan, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson saw his first game action in the preseason since injuring his shoulder early in his rookie season. Indianapolis GM Chris Ballard isn’t concerned about the inconsistent play thus far and knows it’s a part of the learning process.

“To play winning football,” Ballard said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “There’s going to be some rollercoaster moments. I won’t say all, but most quarterbacks, when they’re young, go through those moments. There’s going to be. But learn from them, grow, and keep moving forward.”

Ballard believes Richardson is only going to improve with reps and has been impressed with his lack of hesitation when it comes to questions for HC Shane Steichen and OC Jim Bob Cooter.

“The more he plays, the more he sees, the better it’s going to get. I do think he will do a better job protecting himself. I do think that is one area that you will see. But look, eventually the game starts and the instincts turn on, and so you’ll see.”

“But just his understanding of the offense and what he likes — like that’s a big point of this now. You want the quarterback to have some belief in what he’s running and be a little more opinionated about, ‘Hey, I like — Shane, I like this. Jim Bob, this is something I feel comfortable with.’ And I think the more he plays, the more he’ll become vocal about that.”

Jaguars owner Shad Khan says the 2024 team is the best roster that has been assembled in Jacksonville and has high expectations for what they can accomplish this season. He let it be known to the organization and the media at the start of training camp that he is looking for the team to win now.

Tennesse traded QB Malik Willis to the Packers after they didn’t want to roster three quarterbacks. Titans HC Brian Callahan pleaded his case for the NFL to add one more roster spot for quarterbacks and cited QB Mason Rudolph‘s consistency as why he won the backup job.

“I would love it if they just made it a 54th spot or a 47th spot on game day or whatever that is, and you can just carry a third quarterback and they can enter the game if you need them to enter the game, that would be great, but that’s not the way it works,” Callahan said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I know they don’t necessarily want to pay a 47th spot on game day. I get how all of it works and it sounds appealing, but it’s still a roster spot at the end of the day.”

“Malik really showed well for himself. Mason just kind of continues to be the epitome of consistency.”

According to Paul Kuharsky, Callahan said Elijah Molden